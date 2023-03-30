Discover the 10 Fastest Growing and Cheapest States in America for 2023 with United Regions Van Lines

MILWAUKEE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Regions Van Lines, a leading long-distance moving service provider in the United States, presents its research findings on the 10 Fastest Growing and Cheapest States in America for 2023. This comprehensive analysis is designed to help families and individuals make informed decisions when considering relocation for better job opportunities and affordable living.

10 Fastest Growing and Cheapest States in America for 2023

The top 10 states listed in the report are not only witnessing rapid job growth but also offering an affordable cost of living. This unique combination makes them highly attractive to individuals seeking new opportunities while maintaining a comfortable lifestyle. Here are the 10 Fastest Growing and Most Affordable States in America for 2023:

Texas - Topping the list for job growth and ranking tenth in affordability, Texas has a flourishing economy fueled by technology, energy, and healthcare. With a living wage of $91,949 and housing and childcare expenses at $14,544 and $15,140 , respectively, major cities like Austin , Dallas , and Houston provide diverse employment opportunities. Tennessee - Excelling in affordability and ranking fifth in job growth, Tennessee's low taxes, food, and housing costs draw those seeking an enhanced quality of life and expanding the job market. A living wage of $83,897 and housing and childcare costs of $11,743 and $12,819 , respectively, complement the state's thriving music, automotive, and healthcare sectors. Indiana - Second in affordability and sixth in job growth, Indiana offers a living wage of $52,000 , with housing costs averaging $9,600 and childcare expenses at $12,628 . Industries like manufacturing, logistics, and agriculture drive Indiana's economy, providing various opportunities for job seekers. Mississippi - Ranking third in affordability and seventh in job growth, Mississippi offers the nation's lowest cost of living. With a living wage of $87,723 , housing costs at $10,218 , and childcare at $10,960 , sectors like advanced manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace support Mississippi's job growth. South Dakota - Fourth in affordability and eighth in job growth, South Dakota's lack of income tax attracts those seeking tax savings and a growing job market. A living wage of $88,018 , housing costs of $10,429 , and childcare at $15,181 complement the state's agriculture, tourism, and financial services industries. Alabama - Fifth in affordability and ninth in job growth, Alabama provides a living wage of $50,000 , allowing residents to enjoy a comfortable life while pursuing new opportunities. With a living wage of $88,041 , housing costs at $10,597 , and childcare at $12,320 , industries like automotive, aerospace, and life sciences drive Alabama's job growth. Arkansas - Sixth in affordability and tenth in job growth, Arkansas offers the lowest housing costs in the nation. The living wage is $89,708 , with housing costs at $9,828 and childcare at $12,600 . Agriculture, manufacturing, and information technology fuel Arkansas's diverse economy. Oklahoma - Ranking seventh in affordability and eleventh in job growth, Oklahoma boasts a living wage of $90,659 , housing costs at $10,068 , and childcare at $13,294 . Energy, aerospace, and agriculture drive Oklahoma's economy, making it an appealing relocation destination. Kansas - Eighth in affordability and twelfth in job growth, Kansas provides a living wage of $90,743 , housing costs at $11,391 , and childcare at $13,987 . Agriculture, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing support Kansas's economy, making it a top choice for those seeking a better quality of life. Ohio - Ranking ninth in affordability and thirteenth in job growth, Ohio offers a living wage of $91,440 , housing costs at $10,716 , and childcare at $14,762 . Industries like manufacturing, healthcare, and logistics fuel Ohio's economy, providing a wealth of opportunities for job seekers. The state's low living expenses and growing job market make it an excellent destination for relocation.

United Regions Van Lines is committed to helping individuals and families transition to these rapidly growing and affordable states. As a premier long-distance moving service provider in the United States, United Regions Van Lines recognizes the challenges associated with relocation and strives to make the process as smooth as possible. With a dedication to customer satisfaction and efficient service, United Regions Van Lines is the perfect partner for those seeking new opportunities in these thriving states.

