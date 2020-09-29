Discover the Benefits of Virtual Hiring With RecruitHub from Hub-Suite.Com
Hire Better, Hire Faster
As working remotely becomes the norm, how can companies effectively fill job vacancies without face-to-face interviews? RecruitHub from Hub-Suite.Com is designed to optimize the recruitment process with its innovative, collaborative platform. RecruitHub automates and refines the recruitment process for both hiring teams and candidates. From applications to one-way video interviews, the process is easy, collaborative, and completely virtual.
Recruiter Experience
RecruitHub is designed to meet the challenges of switching from face-to-face interactions to a reliable, online process by offering the following features:
- One-way Interviews: Simulate face-to-face interviews with question prompts and timed responses. Collaborate with your hiring team to rate candidates.
- Consistent Interview Process: Your decision is made easier as candidates answer the same questions, under the same conditions.
- Application & Interview Sharing: Share candidates' applications and interviews with your hiring team and view comments and ratings.
- Personalized Experience: Create a strong, memorable impression by adding your company's branding.
- Powerful Integrations: Streamline the recruitment process by integrating with applicant tracking systems.
- Time Savings & Convenience: Eliminate scheduling and phone interviews. Review candidates at your own convenience.
Candidate Experience
These features make it easy for your company to attract the best of the best.
- Flexible Process: Candidates apply and are invited to record their interview on their own time, from anywhere, as their schedule permits.
- Global opportunities: Candidates apply and interview for any position, no matter the location, and gain access to more job opportunities.
- Decreased Stress: Before recording the interview, candidates can take the time to practice and prepare their responses, ensuring they project themselves in the best light.
- Faster Hiring Time: Applications and interviews are reviewed faster due to streamlined communication and workflows integrated into our virtual hiring process.
About Hub-Suite
Along with RecruitHub's video interview platform, Hub-Suite's products include SpendHub, a credit card expense management tool; ConnectHub, a video conferencing app; AdHub, an interactive video marketing tool; and TrainingHub, a 24/7 interactive digital training platform (coming soon).
"During this time, most companies are in survival mode. They need to compete better without adding to their overhead," says Ashkan Rajaee, co-founder of Hub-Suite. "Our software helps companies reduce costs and increase their ability to operate and grow. Small companies who use our tools can save $300,000+ per year."
