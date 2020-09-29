Discover the Benefits of Virtual Hiring With RecruitHub from Hub-Suite.Com

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Hire Better, Hire Faster

As working remotely becomes the norm, how can companies effectively fill job vacancies without face-to-face interviews? RecruitHub from Hub-Suite.Com is designed to optimize the recruitment process with its innovative, collaborative platform. RecruitHub automates and refines the recruitment process for both hiring teams and candidates. From applications to one-way video interviews, the process is easy, collaborative, and completely virtual.

Recruiter Experience

RecruitHub is designed to meet the challenges of switching from face-to-face interactions to a reliable, online process by offering the following features:

One-way Interviews : Simulate face-to-face interviews with question prompts and timed responses. Collaborate with your hiring team to rate candidates.

: Simulate face-to-face interviews with question prompts and timed responses. Collaborate with your hiring team to rate candidates. Consistent Interview Process : Your decision is made easier as candidates answer the same questions, under the same conditions.

: Your decision is made easier as candidates answer the same questions, under the same conditions. Application & Interview Sharing : Share candidates' applications and interviews with your hiring team and view comments and ratings.

: Share candidates' applications and interviews with your hiring team and view comments and ratings. Personalized Experience : Create a strong, memorable impression by adding your company's branding.

: Create a strong, memorable impression by adding your company's branding. Powerful Integrations : Streamline the recruitment process by integrating with applicant tracking systems.

: Streamline the recruitment process by integrating with applicant tracking systems. Time Savings & Convenience: Eliminate scheduling and phone interviews. Review candidates at your own convenience.

Candidate Experience

These features make it easy for your company to attract the best of the best.

Flexible Process : Candidates apply and are invited to record their interview on their own time, from anywhere, as their schedule permits.

: Candidates apply and are invited to record their interview on their own time, from anywhere, as their schedule permits. Global opportunities : Candidates apply and interview for any position, no matter the location, and gain access to more job opportunities.

: Candidates apply and interview for any position, no matter the location, and gain access to more job opportunities. Decreased Stress : Before recording the interview, candidates can take the time to practice and prepare their responses, ensuring they project themselves in the best light.

: Before recording the interview, candidates can take the time to practice and prepare their responses, ensuring they project themselves in the best light. Faster Hiring Time: Applications and interviews are reviewed faster due to streamlined communication and workflows integrated into our virtual hiring process.

About Hub-Suite

Along with RecruitHub 's video interview platform, Hub-Suite's products include SpendHub , a credit card expense management tool; ConnectHub , a video conferencing app; AdHub , an interactive video marketing tool; and TrainingHub, a 24/7 interactive digital training platform (coming soon).

"During this time, most companies are in survival mode. They need to compete better without adding to their overhead," says Ashkan Rajaee, co-founder of Hub-Suite. "Our software helps companies reduce costs and increase their ability to operate and grow. Small companies who use our tools can save $300,000+ per year."

Media Contact

Jessica Davis

[email protected]

C: +1 415-906-5832

SOURCE Hub-Suite

