Discover the Best RV Deals at Country Roads RV Center's Pre-Fourth of July Sale

The RV Sale, Which is Taking Place Through June 24, Offers Significant Discounts on a Wide Range of RVs

LEXINGTON, N.C., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are pleased to announce that they are holding a Pre-Fourth of July sale at their dealership located at 2609 Enterprise Road in Lexington, North Carolina.

To learn more about the Pre-Fourth of July sale, which is taking place through June 24, please check out https://www.crrvc.com/discover-the-best-rv-deals-at-country-roads-rv-center-during-the-pre-fourth-sale-happening-now/ .

As a company spokesperson noted, whether people are looking for a travel trailer, fifth wheel or toy hauler, they will find amazing discounts on a wide range of RVs at the sale.

"At Country Roads RV Center, we're proud to showcase some of the most sought-after brands in the industry. Explore our range of Coachmen Freedom Express, Apex and Spirit travel trailers along with Puma, LaCrosse and Tracer travel trailers, Sandpiper and Sabre fifth wheels, and Wolf Pack and Coachmen Adrenaline toy haulers," the spokesperson noted, adding that a team of experts is on-hand to help shoppers with selecting an RV.

"Our dedicated team of experts is committed to delivering exceptional value and service. During the RV sale, they will be available to assist you in exploring our inventory and answering any questions you may have. Enjoy personalized customer service as you browse through our extensive range of RVs."

Country Roads RV Center also understands how rising interest rates have made making major purchases more challenging for many people. This knowledge inspired the dealership to manage its inventory to offer not only the best selection of RVs for the sale, but at very competitive prices.

From a young couple who is excited to start their RV adventures to seasoned travelers who wish to upgrade their RV and everyone in between, Country Roads RV Center's Pre-Fourth Sale definitely has something for everyone.

About Country Roads RV Center:

As one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center carries many different lines of 5th Wheels, Travel-Trailers and Toy Haulers, as well as a full service and parts department. Family owned and operated, they strive to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible. For more information, please visit https://www.crrvc.com .

Country Roads RV Center

2609 Enterprise Road

Lexington, NC 27295

(336) 775-2100

SOURCE Country Roads RV Center, Inc.