Discover the Enchanting Dark Sky Sanctuaries on Montana's 'Trail to the Stars'

News provided by

Visit Montana

06 Jul, 2023, 12:23 ET

Experience Montana like never before as you travel across the Big Sky state after dark

HELENA, Mont., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Montana's stunning natural beauty is a draw for adventurers and nature enthusiasts alike. Yet, amidst this picturesque wonderland lies a hidden gem few have discovered - Montana's Trail to the Stars. This captivating initiative invites stargazers and explorers to immerse themselves in the wonders of the night sky through its unique dark sky sanctuaries.

Montana's Trail to the Stars celebrates the state's commitment to preserving its exceptional night skies and promoting astronomy tourism. As one of the few places left in the world with minimal light pollution, Montana offers unparalleled opportunities to witness the celestial wonders above. Scattered across Montana's picturesque Central and Eastern landscapes, the stops on the 'Trail to the Stars' provide havens for both professional and amateur astronomers to observe and study the stars in their full splendor.

Visitors to Montana's Trail to the Stars will have the chance to embark on a captivating journey, exploring locations throughout the state. Stargazing sites range from large RV parks to bare-bones recreation areas, but they all share a sense of remoteness. From Glacier National Park, known for its awe-inspiring vistas, to the remote Bob Marshall Wilderness, a designated International Dark Sky Sanctuary, Montana offers diverse locations that provide exceptional stargazing opportunities. Sightseers can even download a 'Trail to the Stars' map to plan their route before a trip.

In collaboration with renowned astronomers and astrophotographers, the trail offers a range of educational programs and stargazing events at select locations, ensuring visitors gain a deeper understanding of the night sky's mysteries. This year, the Carter County Museum will also host 'Dinosaurs & Dark Skies' on July 20, as part of their eleventh annual Dino Shindig. Participants will have the chance to learn about constellations, witness meteor showers, and even capture breathtaking images of distant galaxies. Dinosaurs & Dark Skies invites visitors to Medicine Rocks State Park (Montana's first International Dark Sky Sanctuary) for a night of stargazing and fossil phosphorescence. Additionally, Medicine Rocks State Park will host its second 'Summer Solstice' event of the summer on August 16.

"Montana's Trail to the Stars is a gateway to the wonders of the universe," said Scott Osterman, Director of the Montana Department of Commerce. "Our dark skies and the communities in between offer an unparalleled opportunity to connect with the cosmos, inspire awe and foster a sense of wonder. We invite all astronomy enthusiasts, from novice stargazers to seasoned astronomers, to embark on this extraordinary journey and witness the beauty of Montana's star-filled skies."

For more information and to plan your 'Trail to the Stars' adventure, please visit www.montanatrailtothestars.com.

About Visit Montana
Visit Montana markets Montana's spectacular unspoiled nature, vibrant and charming small towns, breathtaking experiences and relaxing hospitality. For more information, visit VISITMT.COM

SOURCE Visit Montana

Also from this source

Montana's Dinosaur Trail Takes Visitors On A Prehistoric Adventure

Montana's Guide to the Ultimate Couples Getaway

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.