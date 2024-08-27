Discover The Finest New Premium Tequila Brand 'León Y Sol' Available in Market After a Sold-Out Pre-Order Phase

- Redefining prestige tequila, this radiantly smooth experience delivers an impressively rare taste for tequila drinkers -

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today León Y Sol announced the official market wide launch of its line of luxury tequilas. This premium tequila brand had an extremely successful pre-order stage, selling out 100% of the inventory. To step into the market launch, León Y Sol has partnered with Reserve Bar, the destination for today's modern, convenience-driven and elevated shopper, delivering the most curated offerings across the United States. Available now, consumers can find Tequila Blanco and Tequila Reposado at leonysol.com.

EMPIRE, the largest privately held vertically integrated independent record label, publisher, and distributor in the U.S., has a multi-year strategic partnership with León Y Sol Tequila. In the spirit of celebration and commitment culture, this partnership is a game changer that offers elevated experiences to suit every community from The Bay to the corners of the globe.

"The name León Y Sol means lion and the sun; this symbol continues to inspire timeless stories of bold adventure and warm gatherings. From the agave selection to the distillation and aging, we created a tequila naturally sweet and balanced," said Bobby Marhamat, CEO of León Y Sol. "We cut no corners and put in the time and attention to create this pinnacle of perfection. We are excited to partner with Reserve Bar and Empire to help bring our product to people for extraordinary moments of celebration. We're set to ignite a revolution in the tequila world."

With its smooth taste and elegant packaging, León Y Sol represents the new wave of luxury tequila brands. León Y Sol Tequilas were created at the hands of third-generation Maestro Tequilero Jose Aceves using ancient techniques and the incredible impact of the terroir of Los Altos de Jalisco. The agave grows on slopes and mountainsides, making it heartier than the agave in lowland regions. The cold nights cause the plant's sugar to "rush," producing a sweeter, fruitier alcohol. The result is a perfectly sweet and balanced additive-free, gluten-free, non-GMO tequila.

Bars and restaurants across the state of California will be featuring signature León Y Sol cocktails such as The Guavarita and The Paloma Picante.

ABOUT LEÓN Y SOL:

Founded on the principles of tradition and innovation, León Y Sol Tequila brings the vibrant spirit of Mexico to the world. Each bottle encapsulates the rich history and culture of tequila-making, blending time-honored techniques with modern craftsmanship. Our premium tequila is distilled from the finest blue agave, nurtured in the sun-drenched fields of Jalisco, and meticulously crafted to deliver a smooth, distinctive flavor that is both complex and refined.

Our commitment to excellence is reflected in every aspect of our process, from the careful selection of agave plants to the artisanal distillation methods employed by our master distillers. The result is a range of tequilas that are perfect for any occasion, whether enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail.

