Discover the Finest PATRÓN Añejo in a New Light: Introducing PATRÓN CRISTALINO

A Uniquely Modern, Additive-Free Tequila that Delivers the Smoothest Taste and a Distinctly Clear Finish

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rooted in Mexican craftsmanship and tradition, PATRÓN® Tequila, the world's number one super-premium tequila*, is thrilled to announce PATRÓN CRISTALINO, pairing a time-honored, handcrafted production process with modern techniques to remaster the finest PATRÓN Añejo, delivering a tequila that's distinctly clear and deliciously smooth. PATRÓN CRISTALINO is proudly additive free.

The Cristalino tequila category, cherished in Mexico for its smooth and refined taste with a modern style, is still relatively new to the U.S. with a growing fanbase. So, in a world where tequila drinkers are demanding more – more luxury, sophistication, unique experiences – PATRÓN CRISTALINO is a game-changer, setting a new standard for the category. This exceptionally smooth and sweet tequila is crafted with only three natural ingredients — 100% Weber Blue Agave, water and yeast. The result is a spirit that showcases the intricacies and depth of flavor of barrel aging with the shimmering clarity of a crystal-clear tequila.

"As a brand with a rich heritage of redefining standards, we're especially proud that PATRÓN Tequila will once again elevate the expectations for Cristalino tequila, combining centuries-old Mexican craftsmanship with a modern, forward-thinking approach," shares Samantha Newby, PATRÓN Tequila Global Vice President, Innovation and Sustainability. "Innovation is seen in every part of PATRÓN CRISTALINO, from its smooth taste to its unique bottle design, which features a beautiful piña pattern. This new-to-world packaging was inspired by the natural beauty of Mexico and the finest 100% Weber Blue Agave - a core ingredient. We're committed to showcasing the very best of this exciting category and what's possible when tradition meets innovation."

As a testament to our artisanal house practice, PATRÓN CRISTALINO uses both the roller mill and Tahona methods to extract the agave, and wood vats to ferment the liquid in small batches at Hacienda PATRÓN in Jalisco, Mexico. Maturing in four different casks for 12 to 15 months, the resulting tequila offers a sweeter profile with big, woody notes without overpowering the baked agave flavors that are uniquely PATRÓN. Legendary Master Distiller David Rodriguez and his talented team of distilling artisans then filter the aged Añejo through wood charcoal to create a naturally smooth and sweet Cristalino with a clear appearance. This process retains the fullness of flavor and smoothness of barrel aging while presenting the shimmering clarity of a colorless, crisp tequila.

"At PATRÓN, we remain committed to our time-honored methods, blending the best of traditional and modern techniques for the development of PATRÓN CRISTALINO," says David Rodriguez, PATRÓN Tequila Master Distiller. "What truly sets us and this Cristalino apart is our dedication to the integrity of our process and delivering a depth of flavor. The result is an additive-free Cristalino with naturally sweet notes of butterscotch and vanilla, lightly cooked agave, and a smooth finish."

PATRÓN CRISTALINO's brilliance extends beyond the liquid with a show-stoppingly sophisticated new bottle and box, inspired by Mexico's natural beauty and the true artistry of this exceptional tequila. PATRÓN Tequila's iconic bottle, instantly recognizable for its silhouette, is reimagined and brought to life in a crystal clear glass bottle showcasing the clarity of the precious liquid within. Embellished with a piña pattern and accompanied by a metallic neck label and black wooden cork referencing the masterful charcoal filtration, the PATRÓN CRISTALINO bottle is a statement piece that enhances any bar.

Best enjoyed with friends for elegant and sophisticated occasions, PATRÓN CRISTALINO is the superior choice for tequila drinkers looking for a sipping tequila served neat or on the rocks.

PATRÓN CRISTALINO is available now in retailers across the U.S. at an SRP of $79.

About PATRÓN Tequila

From hand-harvesting the highest-quality 100% Weber Blue Agave, to the traditional, time-honored distillation process and individual labeling, numbering, and inspection of each bottle, PATRÓN Tequila is crafted with meticulous precision and care. Though PATRÓN has grown to become one of the most recognized and respected luxury spirits brands in the world, it is still exclusively produced in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, in the same small batches and with the same commitment to quality and craftsmanship. For more information about PATRÓN Tequilas and Liqueurs, please visit www.patrontequila.com . The perfect way to enjoy PATRÓN is responsibly.

PATRÓN is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

