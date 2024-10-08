Discover the FUSHI-A50 (FTSE China A50 Index) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, Gateway to Digital Asset, Highway to Wealth, is thrilled to announce the listing of FUSHI-A50 (FTSE China A50 Index) on its platform in the Innovative Financial Zone and the FUSHI-A50/USDT trading pair has started trading at 2024-10-07 01:00 (UTC).

Users can start trading on October 7, 2024 , 01:00 (UTC)

, 01:00 (UTC) Trading fee: 0%

About FUSHI-A50

The FUSHI-A50 spot product introduced by XT primarily benchmarks SGX's FTSE China A50 ETF. This ETF includes the top 50 stocks in China's A-shares, focusing on tracking the largest and most liquid companies listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. The index includes well-known Chinese companies representing key sectors of the Chinese economy, such as financial services, energy, and consumer goods.

These companies are seen as core contributors to the Chinese stock market and the future of the Chinese economy. XT strongly supports long-term investments in related Chinese products and continuously strives towards this goal. To foster the development of related products, XT.com will offer a permanent 0% trading fee policy for FUSHI-A50 trading pairs.

The FUSHI-A50 spot product is designed to empower users to capitalize on the growth opportunities and potential of the Chinese market. XT.com strongly supports the growth trend of China A-shares and will do a 0% trading fees offer for users during the first week.

Whether you're new to investing or a seasoned trader, XT.com provides a holistic perspective on investing in China. Join us in seizing the opportunities and trends of the Chinese market, guiding global crypto investors to refine their strategies effectively.

FUSHI-A50: Go Long on China Assets at XT with Zero Fees

The reasons why investors choose FUSHI-A50 (FTSE China A50 Index on XT：

1. Easy Entry, Big Opportunities : suitable for all types of investors, easy entry, seize market opportunities.

2. Global Top Choice: FTSE China A50 spot benchmark against SGX FTSE China A50 ETF, professional and authoritative.

3. Firm Support for the Chinese Market: XT has always been optimistic about the Chinese's economic growth, supporting the long-term growth potential of Chinese A-Shares, and offering a wide range of investment options.

4. Trading Fee-free: Innovative measures that allow investors to trade more flexibly without worrying about transaction costs.

5. Top-tier Liquidity Supply: Globally renowned market makers provide strong liquidity to ensure fast order execution with minimum slippage.

6. Professional Risk Management: XT provides users with advanced risk hedging tools to help navigate volatile markets steadily.

7. Legal and Compliant Hedging Channels: All hedging channels come from globally renowned legal and compliant brokers and exchanges, ensuring the safety of funds.

8. 24/7 All-weather Trading: Supports real-time trading during market hours and free trading after hours, meeting users' flexible and diverse investment needs, and enables them to seize market opportunities at any time.

Note

This product is directly linked to SGX's FTSE China A50 index, not an independent cryptocurrency, and users cannot deposit or withdraw funds.

Hedging for this product is carried out using products from exchanges outside Mainland China.

Users from Mainland China are not allowed to participate in this product.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

SOURCE XT.COM