Discover the Halo Difference: Why Choose Halo Capsule X

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is transforming household cleaning with a unique blend of innovation, sustainability, and user-centric design. After decades of engineering iconic products for top floorcare brands, Paul Bagwell recognized a pervasive issue in the industry: sameness. Determined to challenge the status quo, he launched Halo to address common product flaws and deliver a superior cleaning experience.

Halo Capsule X

Unlike traditional vacuum brands that overcomplicate designs and introduce cumbersome technologies, Halo focuses on simplicity and performance. The result is a multi-award-winning premium vacuum brand that has quickly become a favorite among industry experts. Halo's commitment to excellence is embodied in the Halo Capsule X, which utilizes advanced materials like carbon fiber to enhance both design and efficiency.

Halo has reimagined the vacuum cleaner from the ground up to deliver a truly hassle-free, powerful cleaning experience. Key benefits of Halo vacuum cleaners include:

No clogging : Advanced engineering eliminates blockages, ensuring consistent performance.

: Advanced engineering eliminates blockages, ensuring consistent performance. No filter maintenance : Say goodbye to endless filter scrubbing.

: Say goodbye to endless filter scrubbing. No dust clouds : Innovative design prevents messy dust clouds.

: Innovative design prevents messy dust clouds. Lightweight design : Easy to maneuver, reducing strain during use.

: Easy to maneuver, reducing strain during use. Powerful cleaning : Ensures a thoroughly clean home every time.

: Ensures a thoroughly clean home every time. Generous capacity: With a 2.0-liter capacity, Halo vacuums hold over 5 times more than some competitors, meaning you empty the vacuum much less often, and it is cleaner when you do.

With a 2.0-liter capacity, Halo vacuums hold over 5 times more than some competitors, meaning you empty the vacuum much less often, and it is cleaner when you do. Accessible price: Cited by TechAdviser as a genuine alternative to Dyson, Halo Capsule X offers similar quality and performance at around half the price: "Even better than the original, this lightweight bagged cordless vacuum can cope with anything you throw at it, while protecting you from handling dust and dirt. It's an excellent cleaner whose design provides a genuine alternative to the legion of Dyson clones – and it's a sustainable buying choice as well."

To purchase the award-winning Capsule X on Amazon, visit www.Amazon.com/HaloCapsuleX, or on Walmart, visit Walmart.com/HaloCapsuleX.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet. Follow Halo on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kayla Zadel

InDistribution Media

+1 561-544-0719

[email protected]

SOURCE Halo Appliances