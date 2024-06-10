Discover the Heartwarming Tale of a Heroic Mom in New Children's Book by Marine Corps Veteran Jennifer Vollbrecht

Pre-Order Now at www.mommymarine.com

ESCALON, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to be inspired by the incredible story of a veteran mom in Jennifer Vollbrecht's children's book, a heartwarming narrative celebrating the bravery, resilience, and love of military women. Readers are invited to pre-order this touching tale today at www.mommymarine.com and join us in commemorating the extraordinary sacrifices and experiences of our nation's heroes. The book is scheduled to ship September 2024.

In this beautifully illustrated book, a tender conversation unfolds between a mother and her daughter, shedding light on the unique journey of a woman who served her country with honor and courage. This story not only highlights the sacrifices made by military women but also celebrates the unbreakable bond and unwavering commitment of a veteran mom.

Jennifer Vollbrecht, a United States Marine Corps veteran, brings her firsthand experiences to life in this moving tale. Serving from 2004-2009 as a Helicopter Crew Chief and Door Gunner (CH-46E), Jennifer's story is a testament to the strength and dedication of military women. She now lives in California with her husband and two children, dedicating her time to empowering other women veterans as the owner of J Vollbrecht Consulting and a Board Member for Women Veteran's Giving.

"My goal with this book is to honor the incredible sacrifices made by military mothers and to share the invaluable lessons of honor, courage, and commitment with families everywhere," said Jennifer Vollbrecht. "I want children to understand the strength found within a mother's love and the extraordinary experiences of military families."

Jennifer's short story, featured in the acclaimed collection *Paper Dolls*, has already touched the hearts of many and is utilized in women veteran's behavioral treatment groups across the nation. Now, she brings her storytelling prowess to a new audience, inviting families to cherish and celebrate the heroism of military moms.

Don't miss the opportunity to pre-order this inspiring book today at www.mommymarine.com. Embrace a story that will resonate with readers of all ages, teaching the invaluable lessons of bravery, resilience, and the incredible strength of a mother's love.

Jennifer Vollbrecht is a dedicated United States Marine Corps veteran and a passionate advocate for women veterans. As the owner of J Vollbrecht Consulting and a Board Member for Women Veteran's Giving, she continues to support and empower veteran entrepreneurs. Jennifer's work has been featured in national libraries and behavioral treatment programs, showcasing her commitment to sharing the stories of women who serve.

