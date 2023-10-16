Discover the Impact of AI, Mobility, and Photon Counting in the Evolving CT Market

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Oct, 2023, 21:30 ET

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Computed Tomography (CT) Markets by Application, by Technology, by Place and by Product With Executive and Consultant Guides" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Photon counting? More slices? Where does advancement stop? Now Mobile and Point of Care are taking a new lead. This exciting imaging market is driving into new territory driven by greater capability and impressive medical research results. Find out all about it in this comprehensive report.

What is the impact of falling costs? What new market segments are being created? Why is growth so strong? What about Veterinary and Dental applications?

The Computer Tomography Markets report provides data that analysts and planners can use. Forecast demand for new testing regimes or technologies. Make research investment decisions. Assistance in providing specific growth and market size estimates normally provided without additional charges. Existing hospitals can use the information directly to forecast and plan for clinical facilities growth. Again, assistance in using the information is normally provided without additional charges.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 18 Countries and 4 Regions and examines recent market developments such as:

  • Orimtech Developing new imaging technologies
  • Photon-counting CT Can Evaluate Lung Function
  • United Imaging Debuts Three New Scanners
  • Photon-counting CT Detects Heart Disease
  • GE HealthCare Wins $30 Million Purchase of CT Powered by Artificial Intelligence
  • Philips Launches AI-powered CT System for High-volume Screening
  • AI Can Optimize CT Scan X-ray Radiation Dose
  • Photon-Counting CT Enables Lower Contrast Media
  • GE HealthCare to Acquire IMACTIS
  • NeuroLogica BodyTom 64 Gets FDA Clearance

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Guides

2 Introduction and Market Definition
2.1 What is Computed Tomography?
2.2 Market Definition
2.3 Methodology
2.4 Perspective: Healthcare and the Imaging Industry

3 Market Overview
3.1 Players in a Dynamic Market
3.2 Computed Tomography
3.3 Medical Application
3.4 Structure of Industry Plays a Part
3.4.1 Hospital Market Share
3.4.2 Throughput and Capital Cost Issues
3.4.2.1 Throughput and Efficiency
3.4.2.2 Patient Throughput and Revenue Generation
3.4.2.3 Imaging Center Competitiveness
3.4.2.4 Capital Cost and Return on Investment
3.4.2.5 Balancing Capital Investment and Performance
3.4.2.6 Market Segmentation
3.4.2.7 Technological Advancements
3.4.2.8 Impact on Patient Care
3.4.3 Impact of Aritificial Intelligence
3.4.4 Imaging Centers on the Move
3.4.4.1 Technological Advancements
3.4.4.2 Increasing Disease Burden
3.4.4.3 Growing Awareness and Preventive Health Initiatives
3.4.4.4 Aging Population
3.4.4.5 Telemedicine and Teleradiology
3.4.4.6 AI Integration
3.4.4.7 Oncology and Personalized Medicine
3.4.4.8 Point-of-Care Imaging
3.4.4.9 Global Healthcare Investment
3.4.5 Changing Role of Physicians
3.4.5.1 Shift towards Team-Based Care
3.4.5.2 Utilization of Technology and Diagnostic Tools
3.4.5.3 Emphasis on Data-Driven Diagnosis
3.4.5.4 Focus on Preventive Medicine
3.4.5.5 Patient-Centered Diagnosis
3.4.5.6 Telemedicine and Remote Diagnosis
3.5 Technology Battlegrounds
3.5.1 Slice Count
3.5.2 Manufacturers and AI Integration
3.5.3 A Changing Cardiology Market
3.5.4 The Mobility Trend
3.5.4.1 Role of Mobile CT Scanning Instruments:
3.5.5 Spectral Dual Energy Dual Source
3.5.5.1 Advantages of Spectral Dual Source
3.5.5.2 Applications and Outlook for Spectral Dual Source
3.5.5.3 Future Developments
3.5.6 Photon Counting the Elephant in the Room

4 Market Trends
4.1 Factors Driving Growth
4.1.1 Level of Care
4.1.2 Cardiology
4.1.3 The New Oncology
4.1.4 Liability
4.1.5 The Aging Effect
4.2 Factors Limiting Growth
4.2.1 Market Maturity
4.2.2 Protocol Resistance
4.2.3 Regulation and coverage

5 Recent Developments

6 Profiles of Key Players
6.1 Agfa Healthcare
6.2 Bruker
6.3 Canon Medical Systems
6.4 Fujifilm
6.5 GE Healthcare
6.6 Hologic
6.7 Mindray
6.8 Neurologica
6.9 Neusoft Medical Systems
6.10 Orimtech
6.11 Philips Healthcare
6.12 Siemens Healthineers
6.13 Shanghai United Imaging
6.14 Shimadzu Corporation

7 The Global Market for Computed Tomography
7.1 Global Market Overview by Country
7.2 Global Market by Application - Overview
7.3 Global Market by Technology - Overview
7.4 Global Market by Place - Overview
7.5 Global Market by Product - Overview

8 Global Markets - By Application
8.1 Oncology
8.2 Neurology
8.3 Cardiology
8.4 MuscoSkeletal
8.5 Other Application

9 Global Markets - By Technology
9.1 HiSlice
9.2 MidSlice
9.3 Cone
9.4 Spectral
9.5 Photon/Other

10 Global Markets - By Place
10.1 Hospital
10.2 Imaging Center
10.3 Dental Center
10.4 Veterinary
10.5 Office and Other

11 Global Markets - by Product
11.1 Instruments
11.2 Media
11.3 Software
11.4 Service

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/www976

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]    

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716 

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Boost's Innovative Beyond Card Launch Highlights the Immense Potential of Asia Pacific's Booming Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market

Boost's Innovative Beyond Card Launch Highlights the Immense Potential of Asia Pacific's Booming Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Market

In the recent announcement by Boost and CelcomDigi, their new Beyond Card emerges as a game-changing innovation in the Malaysian fintech landscape,...
Remote Monitoring Segment Leads with 9.3% CAGR, While Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Expands at 8.4% CAGR

Remote Monitoring Segment Leads with 9.3% CAGR, While Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways Market Expands at 8.4% CAGR

The "Industrial Multiprotocol Gateways - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.