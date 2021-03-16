Discover the Language of Whiskey and Learn How to Taste Whiskey Like a Pro

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From distillation to tasting, whiskey is an art form with a culture all its own. Shots Box is helping make the whiskey world more accessible through its popular Whiskey Shots Box, built for those who love to discover new flavors, brands, and experiences. Each comes included with 10 curated small-batch, craft and unique whiskey samples, a shots box Glencairn glass, shots box pencil, and tasting journal which provides detailed information for whiskey enthusiasts to learn the lingo and develop the skills necessary to be a whiskey connoisseur while discovering their new favorite whiskey in the process.

"Whiskey has an entire culture surrounding it, and it's great to connect with others who love to immerse themselves in it," says J.C. Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "Learning the language of whiskey and understanding the tasting process helps newcomers better appreciate the more subtle aspects of whiskey and discover which characteristics are most appealing to them."

Shots Box is a monthly subscription service and retail experience that provides consumers access to craft spirits from around the country and delivers them directly to their doorstep. Subscribers receive a box of six to 12 samples of craft spirits from across the United States, expertly curated and matched based on their specific tastes to help them discover new and exciting drinks beyond what they can get at their local liquor store.

The Whiskey Shots Box is a great gift for any experienced whiskey lover or even those new to the world of whiskey. The tasting journal includes several key terms that help tasters accurately describe — in whiskey lingo — the unique characteristics of each whiskey they try. It also includes a number of different aspects to look out for during the tasting process, like the smell, finish color, complexity, and texture.

"There's so much to learn and experience. As the palate becomes more experienced, differences in whiskeys will become more apparent and are easier to spot. It's a great way to discover your new favorite whiskey," adds Stock.

