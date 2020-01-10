Discover the latest Checkpoint solutions for your retail challenges at NRF 2020

Journey to the Next Level of INNOVATION IN RETAIL TECHNOLOGY

Checkpoint's investment in R&D is delivering radical new hardware designs, which form a connected enterprise environment, with high performance detection and connectivity. These systems deliver improved financial performance and enable Omnichannel shopping, all of which enhances the consumer experience and builds loyalty.

Our RF/RFID technology and design FLEXIBILITY presents opportunities for future innovation, surpassing retailers' expectations. At NRF 2020, Checkpoint will be unveiling their 2020 line up of next-generation retail technology solutions.

The Unparallel Digital Customer Experience

Store design contributes to a potential sales increase of up to 40%1, meaning a visually appealing and seamless customer experience is vital to retailers in today's competitive landscape. Envision your 2020 Digital Transformation with next level store innovations. Checkpoint will be unveiling industry defining, dynamic new digital technologies that will enhance the customer experience with next level store design innovations.

Omnichannel visibility

In retail, supply chain visibility and accuracy are essential to create a seamless consumer experience. The rise of the omnichannel retailing means consumers have grown to expect immediate service. How can retailers meet these demands, improve operations and profits?

Checkpoint's feature-rich HALO Platform enables stores to enhance the entire customer journey by better satisfying their needs, while delivering improved financial performance for retailers. Checkpoint's SaaS packages facilitate intelligent inventory management, enable OMNI CHANNEL selling, drive task management and maximize merchandise value with timely sales opportunities. At NRF 2020, Checkpoint will demonstrate the HALO Experience in our private demo area in our booth. Attendees are encouraged to receive an exclusive preview of brand-new features and learn how HALO is the most feature rich IoT subscription solution available to retailers today.

Leading label innovation

As the largest RF label manufacturer in the world, Checkpoint has made significant investments into R&D, manufacturing, testing and Digital printing. Checkpoint will continue to lead label innovation in 2020, setting new standards in the industry and achieving the improbable with first-to-market labels. Stop by to see groundbreaking new RF labels that can now protect product categories' that could not previously be effectively protected.

Our specialist in-house RFID Label Applications Development Team work closely with RFID chip suppliers. At NRF 2020 Checkpoint will showcase the latest RFID tags and labels, with groundbreaking antenna technologies to enhance the user experience.

John Dargan, President at Checkpoint Systems, commented:

"As the only vertically integrated solution provider, we have a comprehensive understanding of the complex challenges retailers face. The reality is that there is no one single solution, an eco system is required to optimize success. We are excited to participate at NRF 2020 to highlight the tangible solutions that will help retailers improve financial performance and deliver a seamless consumer experience."

Visitors are welcome to find out more about Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions at NRF 2020 Booth 3123 NYC. See you there!

About Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

A division of CCL Industries, Checkpoint Systems is the only vertically integrated RF/RFID solution provider for retail. With consumer demands accelerating at an extraordinary rate driven by technology, Checkpoint delivers intelligent solutions – bringing clarity and efficiency into the retail environment anytime, anywhere. Through a unique offering of software, hardware, labels, tags and connected cloud-based solutions, Checkpoint optimizes retail operations and efficiencies with real-time intuitive data delivered throughout the supply chain and in-store resulting in improved profitability and an enriched consumer experience. Checkpoint's intelligent retail solutions are built upon 50 years of radio frequency technology expertise, innovative high-theft and loss prevention solutions, market-leading software, RFID hardware and comprehensive labeling capabilities to brand, secure and track merchandise from source to shelf. For more information, visit www.checkpointsystems.com.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label and packaging solutions for global corporations, small businesses and consumers, employs approximately 19,000 people and operates 150 facilities in 25 countries on six continents with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.cclind.com.

