Discover the Magic of Africa, Help Make Travel Matter on an Experience in African Travel, Inc.'s 2020 Brochure

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- African Travel, Inc., the leader in luxury safaris, has launched their new 2020 brochure, giving you more reasons to pursue your dreams of Africa. These handcrafted safari vacations are the culmination of more than 40 years of passion for creating spectacular, meaningful and life-changing safari experiences.

As the longest established luxury safari operator with exclusive focus on the African continent, African Travel, Inc. crafts unique and magical journeys to suit your different travel styles and interests. While their aim is always to match you with the right African destination, African Travel's passion goes beyond safari.

"Travel is personal, and our goal is to make travel matter. We are deeply committed to sustainable travel, uplifting the local communities where we operate and visit, and supporting wildlife conservation efforts that allow animals to be appreciated and experienced without impacting their habitat," said Cape Town-born Sherwin Banda, president of African Travel, Inc. "We're able to do this because we know Africa and we have the local knowledge to provide five-star experiences while treading lightly upon the continent, all with the goal of delivering the trip of a lifetime."

The 30 extraordinary journeys featured will inspire you with unforgettable experiences. As a special incentive, those who book any 2020 African Travel, Inc. brochure itinerary of 5 nights or more by December 31, 2019, will receive a savings of $400 per couple.

Exciting, new highlights include:

Captivating Kenya, a 9-day safari adventure which combines two prime wildlife regions and invites travelers to participate in Kenya's conservation success story. Guests will explore Kenya's oldest national park in search of endangered black and white rhino, spend time at the Namunyak Wildlife Conservancy with a behind the scenes experience at the Reteti Elephant Sanctuary, be immersed in the culture of the Samburu people, and discover the untamed beauty of the Maasai Mara and the pristine wilderness of the northern frontier. 9 days, from $12,895 pp.

An 11-day adventure in the "land of a thousand hills" is experienced in Discover Rwanda. Explore the open plains, woodlands and lakes and wildlife of Akagera National Park through game drives and boating trips before continuing safari to track wild chimpanzees in Nyungwe National Park and the mountain gorillas of Volcanoes National Park. Luxury accommodations at One & Only Nyungwe House and at One & Only Gorilla's Nest provide a front row seat to Rwanda's natural beauty, culture and wildlife. Learn what makes for the perfect cup of tea during a fascinating walk through a tea plantation, enjoy panoramic views of the rainforest from a scenic helicopter flight, and a tree planted in each guest's name leaves a legacy in Rwanda. 11 days, from $22,595 pp.

An enchanting new safari lodge, Xigera ("Kee-jera"), opening in June and set in the heart of Botswana's Okavango Delta will be exclusive to select itineraries and reinvent the very idea of what it means to experience the African bush. Xigera is the newest member in the portfolio of our sister brand, The Red Carnation Hotel Collection.

As an active partner and supporter of the not-for-profit TreadRight Foundation's sustainability work and projects, African Travel is dedicated to protecting wildlife, reducing the environmental impact on the planet, and ensuring the communities visited remain vibrant for future generations. The 2020 brochure reflects the "people" pillar of this commitment, encouraging the cultures, traditions and arts of the communities they visit continue to thrive.

African Travel does this through their sponsorship of micro-enterprises, and community-based tourism initiatives that build positive futures for community members and their families—especially children. For each guest who books an itinerary in East Africa, a contribution is made towards a child's education in Africa. South Africa booked itineraries support a Cape Town women's sewing cooperative through African Travel, Inc.'s partnership with Sexy Socks. The colorful, eco-friendly bamboo socks will be donated to children in need so they can wear them to school. Guests will also receive a pair.

Reducing environmental impact through travel is also essential to African Travel, Inc. They are committed and dedicated to eliminating all avoidable single-use plastics in their offices and out on the road by 2022. The company introduced their e-docs program in 2018, giving you the option to receive travel documents digitally and have a tree planted in your name.

Click here to discover the full collection of African Travel, Inc.'s incredible 2020 adventures.

To book the safari of your dreams, contact African Travel, Inc. at (800) 421-8907, or visit www.africantravelinc.com. CST 2071444-20

Follow African Travel, Inc. on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and join the conversation using the hashtag #WeKnowAfrica

Terms and Conditions

*Savings of $200 per person is valid on new bookings only traveling between January 1-December 31, 2020 and made by December 31, 2019. Not combinable with any other offers. Prices quoted are in USD and are per person based on double occupancy accommodation unless otherwise stated. A 20% non-refundable deposit is due at time of booking in order to request services. Final payment is due 65 days prior to departure. To protect your investment, travel protection is available at an additional cost. CST #2071444-20

About African Travel, Inc. - "We Know Africa"

For more than 40 years, African Travel, Inc. has helped travelers discover the magic of the wild. "We Know Africa" because we create extraordinary and unforgettable five-star experiences for each guest's individual needs. From relaxing in spectacular luxury to touching an ancient culture, your African dream awaits you. Our knowledgeable and dedicated experts, who have lived and traveled extensively throughout the continent, will open your eyes to a new and exciting world. Placing local offices in Africa and our headquarters in the U.S. has earned us an enviable position of influence that will leave you knowing Africa like we do. We're committed to making travel matter by supporting the environment and the local communities we visit through our partnership with The TreadRight Foundation. As a proud member of The Travel Corporation (TTC), a family-owned company with more than 100 years of expertise in luxury travel, we ensure exceptional service every step of the journey. For more information and inspiration, visit www.AfricanTravelInc.com.

About The TreadRight Foundation

Created as a joint initiative between The Travel Corporation's (TTC) family of brands, the TreadRight Foundation is a not-for-profit that works to help ensure the environment and communities we visit remain for generations to come. To date, TreadRight has supported some 40 sustainable tourism projects worldwide.

To learn more about our past and current work at TreadRight, please visit us at TreadRight.org.

African Travel, Inc. is a member of the family-owned The Travel Corporation (TTC) and is renowned and trusted for its outstanding quality, service, value, reliability and financial stability.

SOURCE African Travel, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.africantravelinc.com

