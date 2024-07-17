ExitLag's new version introduces cutting-edge features, sleek modern design, and groundbreaking AI technology to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience

ORLANDO, Fla., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ExitLag, created to help enhance internet connections through its multi-path technology, is proud to unveil its new AI-powered version, a revolutionary update in gaming connection optimization software. Featuring a redesigned user interface and enhanced performance tools, this latest version brings a transformative QML-based architecture, transitioning from Qt5 to Qt6, introducing sophisticated AI-driven algorithms to elevate every player's gaming experience.

Discover the New ExitLag: AI-Powered Gaming Optimization Platform

The new version represents a significant leap forward in addressing critical online gaming issues such as high latency, jitter, and packet loss. These issues have historically plagued gamers, leading to frustrating delays, interruptions, and degraded gameplay quality. The complexity of network optimization solutions has often been a barrier for users, but ExitLag simplifies this process while delivering superior performance.

"Our AI-powered version marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to enhancing the gaming experience for our users," said Lucas Stolze, CEO of ExitLag. "With the integration of advanced AI technology and a sleek, modern design, we've made significant strides in reducing latency and stabilizing connections. Our goal has always been to provide gamers with the best possible performance, and this update is a testament to our dedication to continuous innovation and improvement in gaming connectivity."

Key Features and Improvements include:

Advanced AI Technology: Our proprietary, patented Multipath technology, now enhanced with advanced AI, dynamically selects the best among up to four different network routes, significantly reducing latency and ensuring connection redundancy. This guarantees the delivery of data packets even if one route fails, providing gamers with a competitive edge and a more stable, optimized gaming experience.

Redesigned User Interface: The new QML-based architecture not only boosts production agility but allows for continuous innovation, making the software more intuitive and user-friendly.

Enhanced Performance Tools: Gamers can expect a more stable and improved connection, elevating their experience to new heights.

ExitLag users have expressed significant improvements with the new version. One gamer reported that it "works way better in terms of (Fortnite) battle royale compared to the normal version of ExitLag," noting an average ping of less than 10 in both modes, which marks a substantial upgrade. Another user shared their enthusiasm, saying, "The feeling of using ExitLag is so much better now! The beta version feels so modern and neat. I really like it!"

Due to the advanced AI integration, users will experience significantly reduced latency and more stable connection speeds. However, this new version cannot be used with older versions simultaneously on the same computer. It is recommended that users upgrade to the version and uninstall the previous version for the best gaming experience.

The transition to QML allows for more flexibility and easier maintenance, enabling faster implementation of new features and updates. MixPanel plays a crucial role in the ongoing product development by providing comprehensive analytics on user interactions. Additionally, the integration of a crashpad enhances the ability to support and improve ExitLag by capturing detailed reports of any software failures, allowing for quick diagnosis and resolution, ensuring increased service reliability.

To learn more, visit https://www.exitlag.com. Users can download the new version at https://www.exitlag.com/download. Users will also be able to activate a free trial to explore the new features. Once installed, a guided onboarding process will be available to help configure optimization.

About ExitLag

ExitLag, a proprietary online gaming software, was created by gamers to level the playing field and provide a better, more competitive gaming experience to users worldwide. Using data trafficking optimization and artificial intelligence, multi-path connections with simultaneous activation guarantee you always have the best connection while gaming. You can learn more about their Desktop and Mobile solutions at ExitLag.com or on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

