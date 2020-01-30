Discover the New Face of Tokyo With Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exclusively Curated Tours

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo's curated tours will bring the guests inside some of the closed doors of Tokyo. Guests can visit the ateliers of the artisans of traditional Japanese crafts, such as Edo Kiriko glass cutting and Edo Furin wind chimes, and participate in the process of their creation. Guests can bring back a small piece of work as a souvenir. For a gourmet experience, do not miss a chauffeured sightseeing tour coupled with a tasting of intricate traditional Japanese confectioneries.

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

https://www.hotelgajoen-tokyo.com/stay/pickup

Meguro Temples Walking Tour

A special guided tour will take you around the neighboring Meguro area. Discover the history, culture and spirits of Japan by visiting temples.

https://www.hotelgajoen-tokyo.com/stay/walkingtour

The Gajoen Art Tour

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo provides guests with various authentic Japanese experiences inside the hotel as well. The guided 1.5-hour art tour will take guests to enjoy the beautiful Japanese artworks adorning Hotel Gajoen Tokyo since the 1920s.

https://www.hotelgajoen-tokyo.com/stay/guide

Morning Art Yoga

A morning yoga class is held every Wednesday and Saturday at 7:30 a.m. in an art-filled, yet quiet, tatami room. After the yoga class, enjoy a well-balanced breakfast at the Executive Lounge to replenish and recharge for the day.

https://www.hotelgajoen-tokyo.com/stay/yoga

Matcha Experience

Experience the service of Japanese Matcha green tea at the Executive Lounge. A cup of rich green tea will create a soothing moment in the afternoon.

https://www.hotelgajoen-tokyo.com/stay/tea

About Hotel Gajoen Tokyo

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo is a one and only Museum Hotel of Japan Beauty, where the guests can enjoy enchanting Japanese traditional artworks. The hotel displays nearly 2,500 pieces of artwork, including 700 Japanese paintings on the entire premises. All 60 rooms are suites and over 80 sqm in size.

ADDRESS: 1-8-1 Shimo-Meguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo, 153-0064 Japan

TEL: +81(0)3 3491 4111

URL: https://www.hotelgajoen-tokyo.com/en/

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo is a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ https://www.slh.com/ and a hotel partner of Traveller Made®http://www.travellermade.com.

Media Inquires

Atelier LaPaz (Ms) Satoko Nagahara

snagahara@atelierlapaz.com

Hotel Gajoen Tokyo PR / Mami Adachi

TEL：+81(0)3 5434 3832 FAX : +81(0)3 5434 3147 press@hotelgajoen-tokyo.com

