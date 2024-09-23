Discover the Next Level of Nutrition with ÖRLÖ Nutrition's Icelandic Ultra Spirulina Line

Why Icelandic Ultra Spirulina?
- Active B12: The only natural, vegan source of Active B12 in methylcobalamin form.
- Natural Source of Active Iron (Heme Fe2+ ion): Optimal form of iron for better absorption.
- Complete Nutrition: Contains all essential amino acids, 56 vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and carotenoids.
- No Smell or Taste: Unlike traditional spirulina, this product is pure, odorless, and tasteless, making it versatile and easy to incorporate into any diet.
ÖRLÖ Nutrition's innovative and delicious IUS™ line offers a range of support carefully tailored to meet specific health needs, supporting your Memory, Focus, Recovery and Immunity. These products deliver on ÖRLÖ's promise. They Activate Your Cells™.
ÖRLÖ Icelandic Ultra Spirulina™ - Women's Vitality Mix
- Flavor: Pineapple & Passion Fruit
- Benefits: Supports energy, metabolism, immune function, and recovery from stress and fatigue.
- Target Market: Women of all ages, particularly during times of increased stress and fatigue, hormonal changes, and postnatal periods.
ÖRLÖ Icelandic Ultra Spirulina™ - Brain Performance Bar
- Flavor: Coconut Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
- Benefits: Boosts brain performance, focus, and physical stamina.
- Target Market: Students, gamers, professionals, and anyone facing high cognitive and physical demands.
ÖRLÖ Icelandic Ultra Spirulina™ - Focus & Memory Gummies
- Flavor: Green Apple & Lime
- Benefits: Enhances focus, memory, and learning.
- Target Market: All ages, especially young adults, students, athletes, and biohackers.
ÖRLÖ Icelandic Ultra Spirulina™ - Immunity Boost
- Flavor: Mint
- Benefits: Strengthens the immune system and supports healthy energy levels.
- Target Market: Individuals seeking enhanced immune support, suitable for ages 6 and above.
About VAXA Technologies | Creators of ÖRLÖ Nutrition
VAXA (www.vaxa.life), a global food & climate tech company that has developed a new scientific approach for sustainable production of microalgae with meaningful CO2 offset impact. Strategically located in Iceland adjacent to one of the world's largest geothermal power plants, VAXA's Energy 2 Food novel indoor technology platform uses advanced biotechnology implemented in scalable food grade production facility. By decoupling food production from land, water and Greenhouse Gas emission resources VAXA created the first natural ingredient able to replace meat and saving over 100 Million Ton of CO2 over the next decade.
