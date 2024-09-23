Discover the Next Level of Nutrition with ÖRLÖ Nutrition's Icelandic Ultra Spirulina Line

LOS ANGELES and REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ÖRLÖ Nutrition is proud to introduce its groundbreaking new Icelandic Ultra Spirulina (IUS™) line—a revolutionary range of products designed to elevate health and wellness through unparalleled nutrition and sustainability.

Harnessing the power of Iceland's pristine environment, ÖRLÖ utilizes patented Energy to Food (E2F) technology to produce the world's first carbon-negative algae-based supplements. These supplements offer superior nutrition with a minimal environmental footprint, setting a new standard in the industry.