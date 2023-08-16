Discover the Power of AI Collaboration in the new book from The Passionate Programmer "Prompt Engineering for Everyone: A Comprehensive Guide to Unlock the Potential of ChatGPT and AI-Language Models"

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brace yourself for a game-changing AI adventure as Prompt Engineering for Everyone hits the shelves. Co-authored by the AI guru ChatGPT and the seasoned software developer David Scott Bernstein, this captivating book unlocks the secrets to maximizing the potential of ChatGPT and unleashing the true power of AI collaboration.

This book is a treasure trove of real-life examples and practical guidance demonstrating how to maximize ChatGPT's capabilities. From professional endeavors to everyday interactions, this book illuminates the paths to collaboration with AI that were once hidden in the shadows. The heart of this guide lies in crafting prompts that unlock ChatGPT's true potential. Discover the power of structuring prompts for optimal clarity. This book also unveils several advanced techniques, with detailed examples throughout.

A captivating appendix offers a behind-the-scenes look at the book's creation and the extraordinary collaboration between co-authors. Prompt Engineering for Everyone is a testament to the amazing possibilities that arise when human ingenuity meets AI capabilities—an inspiring tale that will leave readers marveling at the potential of AI collaboration.

This book isn't just a guide; it's an invitation to explore the uncharted territory of AI collaboration and empower readers to harness the full potential of AI in their writing, work, and daily life. Prompt Engineering for Everyone is the roadmap that will unlock the hidden riches of ChatGPT and revolutionize how you engage with technology.

About the Authors:

David Scott Bernstein is a software developer with over four decades of experience. With a healthy dose of irony and a passion for uncovering AI's hidden potential, Bernstein has joined forces with ChatGPT to unlock the mysteries of prompt engineering.

ChatGPT is the AI marvel renowned for its expertise in prompt engineering. With a blend of irony and brilliance, ChatGPT is ready to share its knowledge and guide readers through the realms of AI collaboration.

