Discover The Premium World of Box Wine With the Updated International Guide From Wine Nook

KINGSPORT, Tenn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over six years, Wine Nook has sought to change the dated reputation of box wine with their patented box wine dispensers. Their updated guide book, Embrace the Box: Your Guide to the World of Box Wine, is an exploration of the growing variety and sophistication of box wine. The goal of this guide is to change the long-standing assumptions wine lovers have about the box. Read the entire ebook for free now at winenook.com .

Embrace the Box Guide to Box Wine

Box wine is often dismissed from high-brow wine conversation before it gets a fair shot, so the concept for this book began as an answer to the stereotypes surrounding box wine in U.S. publications. Cindy Saadeh, Co-founder of Wine Nook, is excited to help spearhead the change. "It can be a frustrating feeling, knowing the high caliber of premium box wines but then reading article after article putting down a whole industry of passionate creators," she said, "Alternative packaging is the future of the wine industry." With the massive growth of box wine purchases in 2020, U.S. consumers have also begun to see the value and quality of box wine — and this trend doesn't seem to be going away.

Embrace the Box seeks to show that the cardboard box is simply a packaging choice. One that is more environmentally friendly and cost-effective than bottles. Additionally, Wine Nook sought to research and consolidate a list of as many premium box wines as possible. "As of now, we have over 1,480 box wines listed from around the world," said Kim Snider, Creative Director, "The box wine industry is booming, and we're excited to see what new premium brands launch this summer." The list of premium box wines spans 27 countries, dozens of varietals, and all different price points.

Even now, many alcoholic beverage companies are pushing to package their spirits and cocktails in the Bag-in-Box (BIB) format. Explore the entire published ebook, including the premium box wine list index, for free at winenook.com .

About Wine Nook: Wine Nook's goal is to elevate the box wine and cocktail experience with our patented dispensers and accessories. Launched in 2015, we strive to help champion the wine industry's efforts to produce premium wines in alternative packaging.

