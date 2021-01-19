Discover the "Pura Vida" with Marriott Vacation Club's First Resort in Costa Rica

"Our Owners and guests are excited to explore new destinations, and we are happy to offer them another new travel adventure with our first resort in Costa Rica," said Brian Miller, president, vacation ownership for Marriott Vacations Worldwide. "Our Owners and guests can truly immerse themselves in the local culture, explore the unspoiled nature, and enjoy authentic dining all while making vacation memories with those who mean the most."

"We are thrilled to partner with Marriott Vacations Worldwide on their first resort in Costa Rica and look forward to the opportunity of working together on other future projects," said Oriol Gimenez, managing partner for CPG Hospitality. "The surrounding natural beauty and amenities, coupled with the services afforded at the adjacent Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, are a testament to all the wonders that have made Costa Rica (and its people) one of the most sought-after travel destinations in the world."

The new resort offers 24 two-bedroom lock-off villas designed with vacationers in mind. The spacious villas allow families to spread out while on vacation with approximately 1,129 square feet of space in the two-bedroom villa, approximately 736 square feet of space in the one-bedroom villa or approximately 393 square feet in the studio. Villas blend indigenous Costa Rican accents and hues with natural finishes like reclaimed wood, pebbles, and ornate patterns that echo the lush natural landscape and local culture surrounding the resort. The local environment is brought indoors in open living room spaces, where custom designed laurel wood furniture is accented by local handmade macramé wall art. Each villa also includes a full kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and cooktop — all perfect for cooking authentic local dishes. Lock-off villas feature a kitchenette with compact appliances as well. Tropical decor continues into the bedroom, where guests will find a stained wood headboard and a barn door ornamented with indigenous patterns to separate the living space. Extra-large picture windows seamlessly blend the natural scenery outside the villa along Costa Rica's Green Coast.

Marriott Vacation Club at Los Sueños shares amenities and activities with the Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort, including an expansive free-form pool that winds through the resort, a sprawling beach, the Sibö Rainforest Spa & Retreat, illuminated tennis courts, mini golf, the Tortuga Kids Club, and five restaurants, including Hacienda Kitchen that showcases the traditional flavors of Costa Rica. Also located within the Los Sueños Resort and Marina is the La Iguana Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course nestled among the tropical landscape of the lush Green Coast and the blue waters of the Pacific Ocean. For Owners and guests who want to explore the welcoming local culture and shopping options, the Marina Village features a 200-slip marina, waterfront restaurants, shops, and services all within walking distance of Marriott Vacation Club at Los Sueños.

Costa Rica offers unforgettable adventures for Owners and guests to help them find their "Pura Vida." Poised along a narrow strip of Pacific coastline, stretching from the mythic peaks of the Monteverde Cloud Forest in the north to the deep jungles of Manuel Antonio National Park in the south, the diversity of scenery within the Green Coast is staggering. Whether it's exploring nearby Jaco — an energetic beach town known for its outstanding surfing, restaurants, bars, boutique shopping, and carefree vibe — or marveling in the natural beauty of Manuel Antonio National Park — with its beaches, casual forest trails, and dense rainforests — each family member will cherish the memories of this ideal vacation experience. Owners and guests who are up for a thrill can enjoy kayaking, hiking, zip lines, rafting, bird watching, horseback riding, and jungle night tours all nearby. And for those looking for the perfect catch, the inshore and offshore waters — within walking distance of the resort — feature some of the most renowned sport fishing in the world.

The resort was developed by a partnership of CPG Hospitality and Enjoy Group, two of the leading hospitality investment and management companies in the region, which also own the Los Sueños Marriott Ocean & Golf Resort.

About Marriott Vacation Club

Marriott Vacation Club is a global industry leader in vacation ownership with a diverse portfolio of over 60 resorts and more than 13,000 vacation villas throughout the U.S., Caribbean, Central America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Marriott Vacation Club's point-based vacation ownership program provides Owners and their families with the flexibility to enjoy high-quality vacation experiences. Follow us on Twitter.com/MarriottVacClub and Facebook at Facebook.com/marriottvacationclub .

SOURCE Marriott Vacation Club