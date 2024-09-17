DISCOVER THE TASTE OF DANGER WITH DANO'S TEQUILA'S NEW COFFEE REPOSADO

A thrilling new infusion and redesigned labels set to captivate tequila enthusiasts

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dano's Dangerous Tequila is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Coffee Reposado Tequila. This unique offering is a dangerously tantalizing blend of its premium reposado tequila infused with rich, organic Arabica coffee beans, creating a 70-proof spirit that promises to please tequila and coffee aficionados alike.

The new Coffee Reposado Tequila highlights Dano's dedication to crafting distinctive and daring spirits. Aged to perfection in oak barrels for 9 months, the tequila develops smooth, award-winning notes before being infused with premium coffee beans. This meticulous process ensures the perfect balance of flavors, resulting in a rich and irresistibly "dangerous" drinking experience. Whether sipped neat, on the rocks, or as a bold addition to cocktails, Dano's Coffee Reposado Tequila is poised to become a standout favorite.

Dano's tequilas are produced at Hacienda de Reyes, the second oldest distillery in the world. Owned and operated by the Reyes family, all products are organic, additive-free, and 100% agave.

"Whether sipped neat, on the rocks, or as a bold addition to cocktails, Dano's Coffee Reposado Tequila offers a new dimension of flavor that we're excited to share with the world," says Dano's CEO Chris Timmerman. "This launch represents our dedication to innovation while staying true to the authentic craftsmanship that defines our brand."

Tasting Notes: An invigorating mix of sweet and salty from the aromas of caramel, vanilla, walnut, coffee and wood that finishes with agave notes of a finely aged Reposado tequila. It's a complex yet balanced tequila unlike any other.

On the Nose: Caramel, vanilla, walnut, and coffee.

In conjunction with this exciting launch, Dano's Tequila is also proud to announce a fresh new look for its entire lineup of tequila expressions. Each bottle will feature redesigned labels that reflect the brand's vibrant and adventurous spirit. The new labels are designed to catch the eye and convey the "dangerous" allure that Dano's Tequila embodies. Dano's invites everyone to experience the bold new flavors and captivating new look of its products.

Founded in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in 2018, Dano's Tequila offers a line of ultra-premium, 100% agave tequilas, each of which are hand crafted (yes, actually by hand) in a family-owned distillery dating back to 1840 in Tequila, Jalisco, Mexico. As a result, each tequila is exceptionally smooth. Dano's award-winning tequilas include its signature Pineapple & Jalapeño Infusion as well as Blanco, Reposado and Anejo varieties. The Dano's difference is in its detailed process, rooted in a tradition and practice overseen by a fourth generation of family craft distillers. Dano's tequilas have won the most prestigious industry awards every year since the company's 2018 inception, including Double Gold and Gold medals at the 2018, 2019 and 2020 SIP Awards and the Gold Medal in the 2019 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Tasting Competition and Double Golds & Best in Class award at SFUSC. Dano's Tequila is available in seven states and online at Reservebar.com. Visit danostequila.com for more information and follow Dano's Tequila on Instagram at @DanosTequila.

