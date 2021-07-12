Discover the Top Questions to Ask when Choosing a Financial Advisor

FAIRFAX, Va., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your financial security hinges on far more than picking the right investments. In fact, one of the most important decisions that can determine your financial trajectory is selecting the right advisor. Whether seeking a financial advisor for the first time or looking to make the switch to a new representative, join Edelman Financial Engines for a special-edition webinar that will guide you through this often intimidating process. You'll hear directly from Ric Edelman, who will provide his expertise on how to find an advisor that has your best interests at heart.

Learn the 11 most important questions to ask to gauge an advisor's knowledge and experience

Discover the key considerations to help ensure a planner is best suited to help you achieve your personal financial goals

Uncover the one commonly asked question that is essential to avoid!

What: Webinar – 11 Questions to Ask Before Hiring a Financial Advisor

When: Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT and at 8:00 PM EDT

Those who are not available to join on Tuesday may access the webinar at their own convenience on demand starting July 21 using the same registration link.

Register for free here

Ric Edelman was named the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the country three times by Barron's1. He's also a #1 New York Times bestselling author and the award-winning host of a national radio show on personal finance. For more information, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.

About Edelman Financial Engines

Since 1986, Edelman Financial Engines has been committed to always acting in the best interest of our clients. We were founded on the belief that all investors – not just the wealthy – deserve access to personalized, comprehensive financial planning and investment advice. Today, we are America's top independent financial planning and investment advisor, as recognized by Barron's,2 with 150+ offices3 across the country and entrusted by 1.3 million clients to manage more than $270 billion in assets.4 Our unique approach to serving clients combines our advanced methodology and proprietary technology with the attention of a dedicated personal financial planner. Every client's situation and goals are unique, and the powerful fusion of high-tech and high-touch allows Edelman Financial Engines to deliver the personal plan and financial confidence that everyone deserves.

For more information about Edelman Financial Engines, visit www.EdelmanFinancialEngines.com.

