Discover the Upcoming CIRICOIN (CIRI) Listing on XT.COM

03 Jul, 2023

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of CIRICOIN on its platform in the Innovation zone and the CIRI/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-07-04 08:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit CIRI for trading at 2023-07-03 08:00 (UTC)
  • Users can trade CIRI for trading at 2023-07-04 08:00 (UTC)
  • Withdrawals for CIRI will open at 2023-07-05 08:00 (UTC)
About CIRI

The CIRI token is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Binance Smartchain with a total supply of 10 billion tokens. The CIRI messaging app is powered by the CIRI token, offering users complete control over their personal information, faster message transmission, and seamless sharing of large files. With applications in peer-to-peer messaging, decentralized social networking, and business communication, CIRI empowers individuals, businesses, and communities with a comprehensive and private messaging experience. By utilizing CIRI, the native currency of the CIRI messaging app, users gain access to secure communication and transactions, ensuring their information remains solely in their hands.

"We are thrilled to announce the listing of the CIRI token on XT.com," exclaimed Albin Warin, CEO of XT.com. "CIRI's innovative approach to privacy and communication aligns perfectly with our vision of providing cutting-edge digital assets to our users. We believe that CIRI's decentralized messaging solution, powered by blockchain technology, will revolutionize the way people communicate securely and efficiently. We are excited to support CIRI's mission and provide our users with access to this groundbreaking cryptocurrency token."

About CIRICOIN

CIRI's decentralized messaging solution leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology to empower individuals with complete control over their personal information. In an era where data breaches and hacks are on the rise, CIRI's mission is to provide a comprehensive and private messaging experience, eliminating concerns related to data privacy. CIRI also addresses the challenges of slow network connections and limitations on sharing large files that hamper effective communication. With its decentralized infrastructure, the CIRI messaging app enhances the speed and efficiency of message transmission, allowing seamless sharing of large files. By embracing blockchain technology, CIRI sets the stage for a new era of secure, efficient, and private communication.

Website: ciricoin.com

Whitepaper: ciricoin.com

Contract: 0x3bb8b75ae92b16a6428962dd891a07974422a2a3

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

