Discover the Upcoming NORDEK ($NRK) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of $NRK on its platform in the main zone and the NRK/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2023-06-05 12:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit $NRK for trading at 2023-06-05 02:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for $NRK will open at 2023-06-06 12:00 (UTC)

ABOUT $NRK

Introducing $NRK, the native cryptocurrency of NORDEK, an EVM-compatible DPoS blockchain platform dedicated to payment solutions, gaming and metaverse modules. $NRK coin has a 2.1 billion total supply and enables users to support the blockchain by running a validator node by staking a minimum of 100,000 $NRK coins. Delegators can then stake their coins and earn a share of block rewards proportional to their stake, minus the validator's fee. This consensus mechanism ensures network integrity and offers opportunities for active participation and rewards.

$NRK coin is vital within the NORDEK ecosystem since it would be involved in not only web3 game development, NFTs, but also the immersive NORDEK Metaverse. These coins will facilitate in-game transactions, and rewards community contributors.

$NRK will also be used within the NORDEK Metaverse, allowing players to customize avatars, design games, undertake quests, and establish in-game businesses.

Raajessh Kashyap , the founder and CEO of NORDEK, made a strategic decision to list $NRK on XT.COM. Mr. Kashyap emphasized the importance of partnering with a trusted and reputable platform that aligns with NORDEK's mission and stated, "Choosing XT.COM as the listing platform for $NRK was a natural choice for us. Their strong market presence, advanced trading features, and dedication to supporting cutting-edge projects perfectly align with our goals for $NRK's growth and adoption." Along with Raajessh Kashyap's foresight and confidence in XT.COM, the listing of $NRK on the exchange is set to amplify its visibility and accessibility to a wide range of traders and enthusiasts worldwide.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM, expressed his enthusiasm for the listing of $NRK on XT cryptocurrency exchange. He praised $NRK as a groundbreaking cryptocurrency that aligns perfectly with XT.COM's vision of supporting innovative blockchain projects: "$NRK's integration into our exchange will provide our users with access to a dynamic and immersive ecosystem, enabling them to participate in the NORDEK Metaverse and engage with the exciting opportunities it offers." Along with XT.COM's commitment to providing a robust trading platform, Albin Warin eagerly welcomed $NRK to the exchange, expressing his confidence in its future growth and success.

About NORDEK

NORDEK is revolutionizing the blockchain industry by creating a user-friendly ecosystem for web3 payments with a focus on gaming and metaverse modules. Powered by NORDEK Smart Chain, a fast and low-cost EVM-compatible blockchain, it prioritizes the needs of the gaming industry while enabling game developers to easily create captivating experiences with built-in templates for NFT issuance, tokenomics design, and metaverse components. It incentivizes gamers and developers to become nodes and validators, fostering a community-driven network.

With its efficient infrastructure, NORDEK offers real-time game experiences through instant transactions and low fees. It is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine, allowing seamless migration for projects developed on EVM environments. NORDEK introduces its inaugural game on the NORDEK Chain, serving as a proof of concept and empowering developers to build their projects with ease. It provides preprogrammed tokenomics models and invites global partnerships to advance web3 payments. NORDEK aims to revolutionize the gaming industry through blockchain technology.

Website: nordek.io

Whitepaper: WHITEPAPER.pdf

Twitter: officialnordek

Facebook: officialnordek

Telegram: t.me/officialnordek

Linkedin: officialnordek

Instagram: officialnordek

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

