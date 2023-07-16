Discover the Upcoming Queen of Universe (QUV) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of Queen of Universe on its platform in the Innovation zone and the QUV/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading from 2023-07-08 08:00 (UTC). Users can deposit and withdraw QUV now.

About QUV

The QUV token is a ERC-20 token deployed on the Cofinex blockchain with a total supply of 2 trillion tokens. Queen Of Universe (Initial Of Token: QUV) was intentionally created by two creators from two continents, first one from Australia, and the other from Asia, but both of them were born in the same country. Thailand, A "Land of Smiles" QUV is a brilliant Crypto Currency that shines light throughout the universe. Everyone in the universe who holds QUV will be used as a medium for exchanging goods and services between each other instead of the old financial system according to the intention of bringing Crypto Currency coins instead of using real cash. QUV has been accepted by people all over the universe. Its regarded as the queen of all Crypto currencies that exist in this universe. QUV was launched by a group of Co-Founders. This token was initially used for community members' reward, Buy and sell goods, community management, etc.

"We are thrilled to announce the listing of the Queen Of Universe (QUV) token on XT.com," stated Albin Warin, CEO of XT.com, with evident enthusiasm. "QUV has gained immense popularity as a shining example of a cryptocurrency that transcends borders and fosters the exchange of goods and services in the digital realm," he continued. Born from the creative collaboration between two visionary individuals from different continents, QUV has garnered widespread acceptance as the queen of all cryptocurrencies, symbolizing the limitless potential of the digital economy. Initially designed to reward community members and facilitate commerce, QUV has now found a home on XT.com, ushering in a new era of financial empowerment for crypto enthusiasts worldwide.

Website: quv.info/

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com/
Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange
Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

