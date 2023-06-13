Discover the Upcoming Wagmi Games (WAGMIGAMES) Listing on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of WAGMIGAMES on its platform in the Innovation and WEB 3.0 zones and the WAGMIGAMES/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-06-12 11:00 (UTC).

  • Users can deposit WAGMIGAMES for trading at 2022-06-11 11:00(UTC)
  • Withdrawals for WAGMIGAMES will open at 2022-06-13 11:00 (UTC)
About the Digital Asset, WAGMIGAMES

Introducing WAGMIGAMES, an ERC-20 token with a total market cap of 2.2 trillion tokens with a buy/sell tax of 5% until key partnerships are finalized. $WAGMIGAMES tokens offer an immersive gaming experience and unlock various opportunities for players using its gaming ecosystem. Users can make in-game purchases using $WAGMIGAMES tokens, fostering a symbiotic relationship between the game's success and token growth. The tokens acquired from purchases are moved to the WAGMI Games treasury for future purposes such as funding tournaments and locking rewards.A token locking program would also incentivize engagement by allowing holders to participate in exclusive missions and quests, earning rewards based on locked token amount and duration. $WAGMIGAMES holders would also be able to enjoy access to exclusive tournaments and have voting power in the game's development through the on-chain governance system. Please note that the 5% buy and sell tax will be reduced or removed upon key partnerships and listings, further enhancing the value and usability of $WAGMIGAMES.

Albin Warin, the CEO of XT.COM, expresses his excitement about the listing of the WAGMIGAMES token on the exchange. He states, "We are thrilled to welcome the WAGMIGAMES token to XT.COM. As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, we are committed to supporting innovative web3 projects in the blockchain gaming space. The utility and unique features of the WAGMIGAMES token align with our mission to provide our users with access to cutting-edge digital assets."

About Wagmi Games Project

WAGMI Games is a groundbreaking Web3 transmedia entertainment franchise that aims to bridge the gap between the Web3 and Web2 worlds. With a focus on mobile gaming, deep lore, and immersive storytelling, WAGMI Games sets out to achieve mass adoption by offering a unique and accessible gaming experience. The franchise encompasses interoperable games across multiple platforms, captivating storytelling through TV series, films, anime, and comics, as well as collectibles in both digital and physical forms. WAGMI Games integrates native App Store and Google Play purchases of NFTs, allowing players to own and freely trade these assets without the need for cryptocurrencies. The team behind WAGMI Games consists of seasoned game developers, graphic artists, and advisors who are dedicated to capitalizing on the world's #1 Web3 acronym, W.A.G.M.I., and claiming a substantial share of the market.

At the core of WAGMI Games' vision is the creation of a comprehensive universe that extends beyond just a Web3 game. The franchise features original characters, captivating lore, and a novel called "NiFe Wars: We're All Gonna Make It" that serves as the foundation for comic books and future multimedia expansions. The team envisions a world where the gaming community comes together to engage in friendly battles, competitive tournaments, and collectible trading while having fun. WAGMI Games aims to build an immersive Cinematic Universe, complete with a TV series, films, and anime, to delve deeper into the war between humans and aliens over Earth's core element, NiFe. By placing an emphasis on creating a unique and engaging experience, WAGMI Games invites players to immerse themselves in the captivating story and become an integral part of the NiFe Wars.

Website: wagmigame.io

Whitepaper:  wagmi-games.gitbook.io/wagmi-games-whitepaper

Twitter: twitter.com/wagmigameco

Discord: discord.com/invite/7ZhDdgeffn

Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCN7grHTkP5d0PjPJa4XTZkg

Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/wagmi-games/

Telegram: www.linkedin.com/company/wagmi-games/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/wagmigame/

Twitch: www.twitch.tv/wagmigame

Medium: medium.com/@wagmi

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as prediction markets where users can conduct transactions by predicting the results of future events. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com/

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

