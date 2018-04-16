Discover the Whole Patient Record at the Community Information Exchange Summit in San Diego

"We all know that it takes a community to help its members thrive physically, mentally and emotionally. 4medica is honored to be a part of the community at this year's CIE Summit, which brings together some of the most effective non-profit, for-profit and government agencies in the country," said Gregory (Gregg) Church, president, 4medica.

Church continued, "To these visionaries, 4medica makes a simple but powerful offer: You deliver whole person health. 4medica will bring the whole patient record."

One patient, one record

4medica is launching a new clinical data repository (CDR) in early summer. Designed and developed for health information exchanges (HIEs) and other organizations with a stake in making patient-centric data accessible across technology and geographic boundaries, now these entities can store data for easy access—and to house a reliable master patient record.

Creating such records is a core competency for 4medica. The company's Big Data MPI, a powerful master patient index product, pairs with the industry's fastest and most accurate patient matching engine. The solution processes millions of patient identities in milliseconds, while searching through data as far back as college addresses and decades-old clinical records. Once a patient identity has been accurately matched, the 4medica Big Data MPI then moves swiftly to eliminate duplicate records and create a comprehensive, updated master patient record. This patient-centric record can include clinical data and attributes for behavioral health, mental health and community-based services.

Over the course of two decades in business, 4medica has more experience in clinical data interoperability than any other company in the patient identity matching space. Soon after its inception in 1998, 4medica launched the first internet application to enable electronic lab orders and provide test results quickly to patients and their providers. Today, the company oversees close to 60 million patient identities, and connects more than 40,000 physicians to hundreds of labs and hospitals.

Founder's personal interest in strengthening community services

4medica's founder Dr. Bess knows firsthand how our fragmented healthcare system keeps many of our most vulnerable citizens from getting regular access to the full spectrum of services they need to maintain a healthy, quality life. The problem is particularly severe for the many, many people in California who are homeless. In a personal response, Dr. Bess and his wife Irina Bess have formed "Golden Heart Village," a non-profit that intends to end homelessness in the LA area and provide a blueprint for ending homelessness around the world. The Golden Heart Village will include a range of integrated recovery services.

Be sure to attend the Dr. Bess-moderated panel "Incorporating Diverse Data Sets and User Experiences from a Variety of Perspectives" on Tuesday, April 17 at 9:45am PDT at the San Diego Marriott Marquis, Catalina Room. To schedule a meeting with Dr. Bess or Gregg Church, contact Stephanie Janard at sjanard@acmarketingpr.com or 704.418.9874.

About 4medica

4medica provides the industry's leading SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) Big Data MPI and clinical data exchange platform to help healthcare organizations of diverse types create a seamless view of the patient care experience and further drive better health outcomes. The 4medica Big Data MPI and ClinXdata Clinical Data Exchange platform integrate with and build upon disparate systems to facilitate patient identity management and interoperable data exchange across various care settings to promote care continuity. The cloud computing model is scalable, lower cost, maintenance-free, easy to use and deployable in a few months or less, eliminating large capital outlays or resource utilization. 4medica connects hundreds of organizations including ACOS, HIEs, hospitals, health systems, physicians, laboratories, and radiology imaging centers. Learn more at www.bigdatampi.com.

Media Contact:



Stephanie Janard

Amendola Communications for 4medica

1.704.418.9874

sjanard@acmarketingpr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/discover-the-whole-patient-record-at-the-community-information-exchange-summit-in-san-diego-300629940.html

SOURCE 4medica

Related Links

http://www.bigdatampi.com

