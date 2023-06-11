Discover the Wonderland of Anime at "Arisu"

New England's Premier Anime Superstore Opening July 4th Weekend

MYSTIC, Conn., June 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prepare to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Japanese culture as Mystic, CT gets ready to welcome a captivating new store. Owned and curated by retail visionary Ellie Greenberg, this highly anticipated establishment is set to be a haven for all enthusiasts of anime, manga, and the kawaii lifestyle. Opening its doors on the July 4th weekend, this unique store promises an unparalleled Japanese pop culture experience.

Situated in the heart of Mystic, the store boasts an extensive selection of over 200 anime categories, catering to the diverse tastes and interests of fans. From classics to the latest releases, visitors will find a comprehensive range of anime. Manga lovers will be delighted by the staggering collection of over 1,500 titles and 5,000 books, providing endless reading pleasure and exploration.

What sets this store apart is its dedication to delivering an immersive experience. Interactive elements such as Gachapon machines, offering a delightful surprise with each capsule, and a retro gaming arcade, where enthusiasts can relive their favorite gaming moments, will keep the excitement alive. Elevating the ambiance of Arisu are giant anime statues, captivating visitors with their stunning craftsmanship and larger-than-life presence.

Food lovers will be in for a treat with the Japanese food market, which showcases authentic and tantalizing culinary delights. From a wide selection of instant ramen, the largest collection in New England, to delectable snacks and ingredients, this market is a haven for those seeking a taste of Japan.

Ellie Greenberg, the creative force behind iconic establishments such as Alice in the Village and The Cloak and Wand, envisioned Arisu as a gateway to a full Japanese experience, transporting visitors to the bustling streets of Tokyo. The store directly imports a vast array of products, ensuring an authentic and diverse selection.

"I wanted to create a haven where fans of Japanese culture could truly immerse themselves and experience the vibrancy of Tokyo right here in Mystic," said Ellie Greenberg. "This store is a celebration of all things Japanese, from the captivating world of anime and manga to the mouthwatering flavors of Japanese cuisine. We can't wait to share this incredible journey with the community."

Join us on the 4th of July weekend as we unveil Arisu, New England's premier Anime Superstore. Be among the first to explore this wonderland of anime and manga where the world of Japanese pop culture awaits.

SOURCE Arisu

