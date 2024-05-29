DISCOVER THE WORLD ANNOUNCES A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SAUDIA TO ENHANCE TRAVEL TRADE ENGAGEMENT IN KEY MARKETS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the World, the renowned global specialist in travel representation, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia.

Discover the World brings to the table an impressive track record in business development with many leading industry brands making them a logical partner to elevate Saudia's iconic brand, exciting new product and guest experience and unique destination network.

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development at Discover the World commented, "It's a privilege for us to join forces with Saudia and embark on this transformative journey together. We are committed to implementing a dynamic sales solution that elevates Saudia's presence within all channels of the travel trade community to amplify the essence of 'Welcome to Arabia' and beyond, positioning Saudia as the airline of choice."

Arved von zur Muehlen, Chief Commercial Officer at Saudia, emphasized, "As we chart our course to strengthen travel trade partnerships our collaboration with Discover the World marks a significant milestone. This exciting venture will enable us to foster deeper connections with travel and tourism agencies, delivering unparalleled services while driving demand and boosting sales."

Discover the World and Saudia are poised to redefine the travel experience, creating lasting impressions and shaping the future of the industry.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover has a direct positive impact on the growth of its clients and trade industry partners every day.

www.discovertheworld.com

About Saudia

Saudia was established in 1945 and has scheduled flights to over 100 destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and North America. The company is one of the Middle East's largest airlines. SAUDIA is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) and has been a member of SkyTeam since 2012.

www.saudia.com

SOURCE Discover the World