Discover the World brings the best of Italy to US agents

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Italian leisure travel specialist, Select Italy, has partnered with Discover the World as it looks to introduce its curated travel offering to a broader audience across the USA.

Select Italy, a New York and Italian-based tour operator, has over two decades of experience in creating bespoke travel tours to Italy, which is one of the most popular travel destinations in Europe.

Having already taken more than 20,000 satisfied customers around the country, Select's experienced team will apply their unrivalled knowledge of the Italian market to guide agents in building fully customizable, unique and unforgettable itineraries for their clients. All itineraries are intended to deliver exceptional travel experiences no matter what the client's interests or budget – be it a family holiday, a dream honeymoon, a private culinary experience or the most extravagant of grand tours.

The new agreement with Select Italy sees Discover the World take responsibility for all trade sales and marketing activities for the operator across the USA. Discover will focus on raising awareness of Select Italy's offering and introducing its advantages to the travel trade across the region.

Jim Prano, Director, USA at Discover the World comments: "Discover has a long and successful history in the Italian leisure market and we have a unique trade marketing capability here in the USA. So we are very excited to be partnering with Select Italy as we look to introduce more agents to the exciting benefits of their unique offering."

The Select Italy offering will be aimed at agents representing all traveler types and ages, with customized tours able to cater for any requirement. This will include activities for even the most extravagant of tastes, such as Ferrari driving experiences and private yacht charters.

All clients traveling on Select Italy's tours are treated to a concierge level of service with a 24/7 assistance line and access to a dedicated ground team upon their arrival in Italy. This local, Italian and English-speaking support team will be available to assist passengers at any time throughout their trip.

Select Italy has also recently launched a new online booking platform, which not only enables agents to book entire trips seamlessly and in a few clicks of a button, but will also allow them to take advantage of a commission rate that is higher than the industry average on all airfares, hotels and tours booked through the platform.

Having recently joined the UVET Group, Italy's biggest travel company, Select Italy has access to even more inventory with preferential rates across some of the country's most stunning properties. Antonello Lanzellotto General Manager at Made in Uvet, in charge of product selection and local operation, explains: "At Select Italy we know every corner of Italy and we know it like no-one else. We are locals ourselves, with years of experience in the Italian travel market and long-standing relationships with suppliers across all travel categories. We also understand the needs of the travel agent. This means that their travelers will receive special treatment and will be welcomed wherever they go as if a local themselves."

All Select Italy's suppliers are carefully chosen to meet the expectation of the most demanding travelers and to reflect the genuine Italian way of life, as well as offering something extra special to Select's travelers – be it a complimentary welcome drink, a fruit basket, or a bottle of wine on arrival. All hotels within Select's portfolio are regularly visited and inspected.

The UVET Group additionally owns exclusive hotels and resorts in Sardinia, Sicily, Umbria and Milan as well as their own airline Blue Panorama.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

About Select Italy

Founded in Chicago in 1997, and now based in New York, Select Italy has been a trusted ambassador of Italian travel expertise since its establishment. With the acquisition by UVET, Select Italy offers a wide array of superior products and services including customized itineraries, state-of-the-art tours and packages, wedding/honeymoon trips, unique culinary classes, a complete pre-departure ticketing service for museums, cultural and musical events, private guided services, private yacht charters, transportation, hotel reservations, villa bookings and more. Select Italy is committed to creating the perfect vacation and maximizing enjoyment for its clients by adhering to the highest standards of professionalism.

