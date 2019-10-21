Discover the World Drives Australasian Growth For No1 Lounges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kay Premium airport lounge operator, No1 Lounges, has appointed Discover the World, the leading global travel industry sales and marketing specialist, as their exclusive sales representation partner across Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement sees Discover leveraging its proven travel sales capability and its strong travel trade relationships to raise awareness of No1 Lounges' premium airport offering and introduce the benefits of its portfolio of airport lounges to a wider audience.

Kay Joyce, Head of Commercial Partnerships at No1 Lounges says; "We are delighted to have appointed Discover the World as our representation partner. We very much look forward to working with their team, and benefitting from their unrivalled industry relationships, as we develop and grow the business together, building on our current trade relationships in Australia."

UK-based No1 Lounges operates 15 premium airport Lounges across the UK and Australia, under the 'No1 Lounges', 'The House', 'Clubrooms' and 'My Lounge' brands. Each brand offers a unique premium traveller experience and provides an innovative lounge alternative at key international airports. Airports that benefit from a No1 Lounges experience include Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Luton.

While all No1 Lounges brands deliver a premium hospitality environment and the highest levels of customer service, each brand offers its own distinct traveller experience, providing a luxurious refuge for travellers prior to their flights or during transit.

Additional services include a travel spa and pod bedrooms, which are available at London Heathrow Terminal 3.

Jeannie Foster, Country Director at Discover the World Australia comments: "Pay-as-you-go lounges are a relatively new concept in Australasia, so there is naturally huge potential for the brand across the market. We are very excited about introducing No1 Lounges' fabulous lounge experiences to new audiences as we help drive growth for the company across the region."

As well as operating a pay-as-you-go lounge service, which is available to all travellers, No1 Lounges also provides lounge services for the premium class offerings of a number of leading global carriers.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

SOURCE Discover the World