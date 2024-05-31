Discover the World expands relationship with South African Airways adding Key European Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under a newly announced agreement, Discover the World has been chosen to represent South African Airways (SAA) in the strategically important markets of the Nordics (Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Denmark), France, Spain, Switzerland, and Italy effective April 1, 2024. Discover the World enjoys a long-term relationship with South African Airways, representing the carrier in the USA, Canada, UK, and Germany prior to adding these additional markets.

Aiden Walsh, Head of Airline Development at Discover the World noted "It is an honour to be selected to represent South African Airways in the Nordics, France, Spain, Switzerland and Italy. This is reflective of Discover the World's successful representation of SAA in the USA, Canada, UK, and Germany. We look forward to growing our relationship with South African Airways even further in the future."

SAA's Chief Commercial Officer, Mr Tebogo Tsimane said, "SAA is pleased to once again be able to accommodate our valued customers from North America. This partnership will allow DTW to sell passenger and cargo space on behalf of the airline. We look forward to welcoming customers to experience the warm South African hospitality that we are celebrated for."

"European markets are crucial for SAA as they play a significant role in SAA's international strategy and overall business recovery plan. SAA is carefully considering its route network to optimize connectivity. The European markets are vital for SAA due to their significant contribution to tourism and business travel, which are essential for SAA's operations and overall sustainability." Added Tsimane.

About South African Airways

With 90 years in the skies, South African Airways (SAA) is the proud carrier of the South African flag, linking domestic, regional, and international destinations. SAA flies from Johannesburg to Abidjan, Accra, Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha, Harare, Lusaka, Lagos, Mauritius, Sao Paulo, Windhoek, Victoria Falls, and recently reintroduced a service to Perth, Australia.

Since first taking to the skies in 1934, SAA has grown to include a passenger airline, a cargo transport service, and related services provided through its wholly owned subsidiaries, SAA Technical (SAAT) and Air Chefs. SAAT delivers high-quality maintenance services, major airframe checks, engine overhauls, mechanical components, avionics, and line maintenance to SAA and third parties. Air Chefs provides in-flight, airline lounges and other catering services to the airline and third parties.

SAA prides itself on being "more than an airline" and a critical part of the South African story.

For more information on South African Airways please visit www.flysaa.com

SAA's Voyager Loyalty programme turns 30 years this year, please visit www.flysaa.com

About Discover the World

Discover the World is the most innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry with a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries and a portfolio of over 100 clients. With its sales, marketing, and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World leads to tremendous growth for its clients and trade industry partners in every corner of the world.

For more information about Discover the World please visit www.discovertheworld.com.

