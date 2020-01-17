Discover the World Partners With GoAir to Tap Connecting Passengers in New Markets

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover the World, the leading global travel sales and marketing specialist has partnered with GoAir, Asia's most trusted, punctual and fastest growing airline to expand the carrier's reach into previously untapped offline territories. The initial agreement covers Australia, Canada, France, Greece, Israel, UK and USA markets.

From January this year, Discover the World will leverage its close trade relationships to promote GoAir's offering across key target audience segments including group travel.

Aiden Walsh, Airline Account Manager - EMEA Region at Discover the World says: "GoAir offers a reliable and great value product, which is exactly what the market wants. I know that our trade partners will welcome the choice, reassurance and quality that they will now be able to offer onwards to their travelers."

GoAir is part of the 283-years-old Indian conglomerate, The Wadia Group. The airline has received the highest approval rating of four-out-of-four stars from 1.4 million passengers - certified, validated and verified by US-based APEX, a non-profit organization. Thus, GoAir is the only airline in its category to receive such an accolade in the entire Central Asia Region. The airline was also awarded 'Asia's Most Trusted Brand 2019' by International Brand Consulting (IBC) Corporation, USA and voted as the number one airline in 'Best Seat Comfort' and 'Best Cabin Service' categories.

The airline is seeking to capitalize on this recent success through the new partnership with Discover, which will focus on introducing its popular offering to connecting customers in new markets around the world.

The move follows a period of aggressive growth for GoAir, which has now flown over 78.6 million passengers since its inception. The airline more than doubled the fleet of aircraft in less than two years from 25 to 54. In 2019 alone, GoAir added 12 aircraft, 100+ flights and introduced 7 international and 4 domestic destinations. GoAir has placed confirmed orders of 144 Airbus A320neo aircraft and the airline will be receiving at least one aircraft every month on average. The airline aims to cross the 100 million passenger mark over the next two years.

Ruchika Singh - Vice President Sales at GoAir said, "GoAir is proud to offer its passengers a consistent, quality-assured and time-efficient service through its popular 'pocket-friendly' fares. We have also set a record by being the only airline in India to achieve On-Time-Performance leadership for 15 months in a row. This is perhaps why we are often referred to as the 'Smart People's Airline' in India."

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day. For more information about Discover the World, visit discovertheworld.com or call +44 203 598 8030 or +1 480 707 5566.

About GoAir

GoAir currently operates 330 flights every day with over 2,200 flights across the region each week. The airline flies to 36 destinations that include 27 domestic destinations: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar, Varanasi and 9 international destinations: Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuwait, and Dammam.

SOURCE Discover the World