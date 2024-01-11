Discover Ultimate Comfort with Knix's Newest Everyday Bra: The One & Only Scoop Bra

News provided by

Knix

11 Jan, 2024, 08:03 ET

The only t-shirt bra you will ever need

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Knix, the Global intimate apparel brand is excited to announce the launch of the Only & Only Scoop Bra, their newest everyday, super comfortable t-shirt bra with molded cups.

Continue Reading
Knix's new One & Only Scoop Bra
Knix's new One & Only Scoop Bra

Since its inception in 2013, Knix has continued to prioritize creating high-quality, supportive, and comfortable wireless bras that empower everyone to feel good in their own skin. The newest addition to their innovative collection of everyday bras and t-shirt bras is the One & Only Scoop Bra. As the name suggests, it's the only t-shirt bra you'll ever need, designed for everyday wear and long-lasting comfort that fits seamlessly under nearly everything!

Listening is ingrained into Knix's DNA, used to guide product improvements, bolster innovation, and enhance everyday bra offerings to new and existing customers. The One & Only Scoop Bra is a combination of all the best features from Knix-favorite wire free bras. From the molded cups featured in the beloved WingWoman Bra, to the unparalleled softness and comfort of the Revolution Bra; and the potential for versatile cross straps as seen in their Racerback Bralette.

The One & Only Scoop Bra is a wireless bra designed with molded cups, a flattering scoop neck silhouette, and 4-way stretch. Its adjustable straps can be worn straight or racerback-style for optimal wardrobe versatility. Made with incredibly soft fabric for a sleek and smooth look under clothes, this everyday bra is one that can be worn under all the tops—and the one t-shirt bra you can count on. To assist customers in finding the perfect fit, Knix has developed a Bra Quiz which promises to match customers with their new go to bra, based on breast shape and everyday use. 

The One & Only Bra launches on January 11th, 2024 and retails for $58 CAD/ $48 USD. The bra is available in sizes XS-XXXXL++ and ranges from cups A - G in plus and plus plus cups (A - H cup) in an assortment of 7 colors at knix.ca / knix.com and in Knix retail locations across Canada and the United States.

To view One & Only Bra please click here.

Contact Information:
Knix Media Relations -  [email protected]

About Knix
Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

SOURCE Knix

Also from this source

Olympian Brandie Wilkerson wears a red period and teams up with Knix to end menstrual stigma in sports

Olympian Brandie Wilkerson wears a red period and teams up with Knix to end menstrual stigma in sports

Knix and Professional Beach Volleyball Olympian Brandie Wilkerson are taking a bold stand to challenge negative connotations of menstruation in...
Wear what you want, when you want with Knix's newest innovation: Leakproof Shapewear

Wear what you want, when you want with Knix's newest innovation: Leakproof Shapewear

Knix, intimate apparel brand and champion of living unapologetically free is excited to announce its new innovation in Leakproof technology:...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Retail

Image1

Textiles

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.