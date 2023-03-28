Discover Unbeatable Savings and Peaceful Resting Places at Maryrest and Christ the King Cemeteries' Open House Weekend - A Must-Attend Event for Families Seeking Comfort and Security Amidst Uncertain Times

Attend Open House Weekend April 1 & 2 Before Prices Increase April 3

BERGEN COUNTY, N.J., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is urging families to preplan and protect their loved ones' legacy. With the past year's challenges, many have realized the importance of securing a dignified resting place for their loved ones.

Don't miss out on the chance to save and find peace of mind at Christ The King Cemetery's Open House weekend on April 1 and 2 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm in Franklin Lakes, NJ. This event will feature magnificent gazebo committal sections, cremation columbariums, traditional family estate plots, and minimalist graves with flat markers. If you've kept your loved one's cremated remains at home, this could be the perfect opportunity to give them a sacred and dignified resting space. Don't miss out on the chance to save and find peace of mind at Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum's Open House weekend on April 1 and 2 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. This event will feature magnificent mausoleum crypts, glass cremation niches, traditional family estate plots, gazebos, and New Jersey's first natural burial section. Explore the beauty and magnificence of Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mahwah, Bergen County, New Jersey. Witness the 18-foot statue of Mary. Enter the chapel mausoleum filled with marble-covered crypts leading to an Easter-inspired stained-glass window and altar. See alcove sections with more marble crypts and glass cremation niches. Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark is pleased to present New Jersey’s first Catholic Natural/Green Burial Section at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah, NJ. The wildflowers and naturally occurring flora create a peaceful and serene setting for our Catholic families who prefer an eco-friendly memorial or for those who may want an alternative to cremation. Traditional plots with minimalist flat markers surrounded by a peaceful, picturesque environment are perfect for praying and meditating at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

To help families make the best decisions for the future without the added stress and confusion during grief, Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mahwah, NJ, and Christ The King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes are hosting an open house event simultaneously on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 8:30 am-4:30 pm. Attendees can learn about burial and cremation options, memorialization, and financial planning from caring and professional Memorial Planning Advisors.

"A time of loss is a time of confusion, and final arrangements do not have to add to the uncertainty," says Andrew Schafer, Executive Director of Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark. "We reach out regularly to families to inform them about the valuable benefits of preplanning."

Maryrest Cemetery and Mausoleum, 23 miles from New York City, offers a range of options, including magnificent marble mausoleum crypts, glass cremation niches, and traditional family estate plots. It is also home to New Jersey's first natural/green burial section, providing a peaceful and serene setting for families who prefer an eco-friendly memorial or an alternative to cremation.

Christ The King Cemetery, just 20 miles from New York City, features special committal gazebo sections and elegant marble and granite-covered outdoor columbariums for cremation spaces. Traditional plots with minimalist flat markers surrounded by a peaceful, picturesque environment are perfect for praying and meditating. The magnificent treescape mesmerizes visitors with a kaleidoscope of leaf colors, making it a comforting destination year-round.

If you have been keeping the cremated burial remains of your loved ones at home for at least three months or longer, the open house events at Maryrest and Christ The King cemeteries could be the perfect opportunity to give them the resting place they deserve finally.

Act fast! The price increase is set for April 3, 2023, so now is the perfect chance to discover just how simple it is to honor your loved one's memory with a sacred resting place in one of our mausoleums or cemeteries.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to provide a peaceful and dignified final resting place for your beloved family member. No appointment is necessary, so stop by or visit www.maryrestcemetery.org or www.christthekingcemetery.org for more details.

SOURCE Catholic Cemeteries of the Archdiocese of Newark