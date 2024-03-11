Discover Unique Museums and Art Experiences This Spring in North Dakota

Bismarck

North Dakota Gateway to Science

The Gateway to Science, opened in 2023, features an interactive gallery, education wing with a lab, outdoor learning areas, conference room and innovation space. There are 10+ interactive exhibits for children to explore and learn. From the anatomy of the body and the dynamics of machines, to farming, engineering, and technology, the Gateway to Science is a transformative experience for children to explore and for parents to set fledging learners on a life-long path of curiosity.

North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum

North Dakota's largest museum features four museum galleries tracing the state's rich history and future with thousands of artifacts and specimens, high-tech displays, and interactive exhibits. Opening March 16, the new exhibit Marvelocity: The Art of Alex Ross features over 50 original illustrations by the artist as well as 3D figures. Considered one of the greatest artists in the field of comic books, Alex Ross has created some of the most iconic images known to fans today. For nearly 30 years, he has revitalized classic superheroes into works of fine art by illustrating characters including Spider-Man, Captain America, Iron Man, Storm from the X-Men, the Avengers, Black Panther and many more. Make plans to catch the superheroes before the exhibit ends on June 9.

Fargo

FMBallet

Celebrating its 20th season, the Fargo-Moorhead Ballet is a professional dance company under the direction of Matthew Gasper, a former professional ballet, Broadway, and commercial dancer. For this year's celebration, FMBallet will debut "Alice in Wonderland" on April 20-21 at the Fargo Theatre, with tickets available starting March 18. A literary masterpiece, this performance will entertain both ardent classical ballet fans and those simply seeking a magical night out. Join Alice and the full cast of iconic characters as they transport you to a world where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.

Fargo Film Festival

The Fargo Film Festival provides an exceptional opportunity for filmmakers' work to be shown on the big silver screen at the Fargo Theater, a beautifully restored, state of the art, 870-seat Art Deco theatre. From March 19-23, a full catalog of films, Q&As and panel discussions will fill the weekend, with each night concluding with showcased films. 2024 films include "Show Her the Money" produced by Catherine Gray, Wendy Ryan, Azin Radsan Van Alebeek, and Julie Peterson Klein, "Scrap" from actor/director/writer Vivian Kerr, and "The Day Of" featuring actor and producer Jennifer Lafleur. The festival will feature two must-see Oscar nominated movies– "Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó" (Best Documentary Short Film) and "Letter to a Pig" (Best Animated Short Film).

Grand Forks

North Dakota Museum of Art

Starting March 14, two new exhibitions will hit the museum's floor! Maurice Sendak: 50 Years, will showcase a retrospective of original paintings and illustrations by Maurice Sendak, honoring the 50th anniversary of when "Where the Wild Things Are" was originally published, and Heidi Goldberg: Over and Under, Here and Now, is a captivating exhibition showcasing the visionary work of artist Heidi Goldberg. In addition, on March 17, the multiple Grammy Award-winning, Pacifica Quartet, will perform a concert in the galleries filling the halls with their exuberant and daring musical style. To end the month of March, the museum will host their annual Family Day, where children of all ages and adults come together to work on community art projects to learn about techniques and materials.

Minot

Magic City Discovery Center

The Magic City Discovery Center is a destination to bring children, their families and caregivers together in an interactive environment that inspires creativity, encourages play, and enhances education. Every month, there are activities like STEAM Storytime, an interactive story time geared for toddlers and preschoolers, and Feature Fridays, a monthly come-and-go for families to learn from a person or group who has made important contributions to a STEAM-related field. Regular sensory-friendly nights feature reduced sound levels and limited attendance for children and their families who may have special needs, differently abled individuals, and those who have sensory sensitivities.

Western North Dakota

The Enchanted Highway

In western North Dakota, the Enchanted Highway is a 32-mile stretch of magical highway punctuated with seven giant, whimsical art structures off of Interstate 94. From a 40-foot-tall pheasant to a 60-foot-long grasshopper, to the World's Largest scrap metal sculpture with "Geese in Flight," The Enchanted Highway takes the Spring Break road trip to a new level.

With an array of events in the month of March and the new 2024 Travel Guide now available, there's no limit to the experiences awaiting visitors during a trip in North Dakota this spring.

