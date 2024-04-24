Discover Unique, Only-in-Vail Moments this Summer

There's no place like Vail for year-round recreation, dining and cultural experiences in the heart of the Rockies. Post this

Vail Regional Airport Doubles Summer Flight Markets

Exciting news for travelers as Eagle County Regional Airport (EGE) doubles its summer flight routes beginning this June. The airport, which is conveniently located 40 minutes from Vail, will now offer summer service to four nonstop markets, with new flights to Houston and Chicago in addition to the existing flights to Denver and Dallas. The Houston and Chicago flights are set to run from June through September. Both flights are scheduled to arrive on Friday and Saturday evenings and depart on Saturday and Sunday mornings. In the winter months, flights from EGE currently go to 13 destinations including Houston and Chicago.

Vail Dance Festival Names Duo Artists-In- Residence for 36th Season

The Vail Dance Festival returns for its 36th season July 26 - August 5 with 13 performances featuring dance luminaries from across the United States and around the world. The Festival's packed performance calendar includes appearances by Dance Theatre of Harlem, Limón Dance Company, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Colorado Ballet, and DanceAspen, as well as artists from New York City Ballet, Alonzo King LINES Ballet, American Ballet Theatre, BalletX, Philadelphia Ballet and other extraordinary independent artists.

This season, the Vail Dance Festival welcomes New York City Ballet principal dancer Sara Mearns and acclaimed choreographer Jamar Roberts as this year's duo Artists-In-Residence. Mearns will perform in a range of repertory, teach master classes and participate in various aspects of the Festival's community engagement. Her appearances on the stage will include debuts in George Balanchine's Elegie, and in an excerpt from Martha Graham's Clytemnestra and she will dance in fellow Artist-in-Residence Jamar Roberts new work. Roberts will create a new work to debut on the NOW: Premieres program on August 5, 2024, teach master classes and participate in various aspects of the Festival's community engagement.

GoPro Mountain Games Goes "Grom" for 2024

The GoPro Mountain Games, held each June is Vail, is the country's most celebrated festival of adventure sports. This year, the event enters its 22nd year of arts, athletes, music and mountains with fresh energy and a lot of new and exciting opportunities for pro and amateur athletes, concert-goers and spectators. This year's event features more tween and teen (aka "grom") events and categories than ever before to provide the next wave of mountain athletes and outdoor lovers a place to celebrate their love of the mountain lifestyle.

Bravo! Vail Music Festival Offers Music Luminaries, Opera & More

The Bravo! Vail Music Festival returns June 20-August 1 presenting more than 80 performances. Highlights include Mexico's Sinfónica de Minería—the Festival's first Latin American orchestra; two staged productions of La bohème with The Philadelphia Orchestra, Jaap van Zweden's last concerts as New York Philharmonic's music director and more.

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Hosts More Headliners Than Ever Before

This breathtaking, outdoor Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre aka The Amp at the base of Vail Mountain is no longer Colorado's best-kept secret. A continued partnership between the venue and AEG Presents has led to more headliner performances than ever before with more than 10 major artists already confirmed for this summer including Portugal the Man, Norah Jones and Barenaked Ladies. In 2024, the venue will also continue to host Hot Summer Nights, a series of free concerts that welcomed eight amazing bands last year. The storied venue is also home to the Bravo! Vail Music Festival and Vail Dance Festival events and more.

New "Dinosaurs Among Us" Exhibit at Betty Ford Alpine Gardens

This summer, the Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, the highest alpine garden in the world, will offer a new "Dinosaurs Among Us" exhibit that highlights the unbroken line between the charismatic dinosaurs that dominated the planet for about 170 million years and modern birds. The exhibit features large-scale color illustrations of familiar and newly discovered extinct dinosaur species as they would have looked in life. Visit throughout the summer for "Dinosaurs Among Us" related family scavenger hunt, educational activities and expert speakers.

Vail's Art in Public Places introduces Danielle SeeWalker as this Summer's Artist in Residence

SeeWalker, Húŋkpapȟa Lakȟóta and citizen of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota, is a fine artist, muralist, writer, activist and mother based in Denver, Colo. While in Vail from June 10-22, she will create a mural in Vail Village, lead a hands-on art project open to the public, participate in a book signing and a moderated talk on June 19 with the Vail Symposium. She will also have a display of images from her internationally acclaimed Red Road Project in the Town's Municipal Building throughout the summer. In late July, artist Squire Broel's commissioned bronze totemic sculpture will be installed in Ford Park as the culmination of the inaugural Artist in Residency program in summer 2023.

Hospitality News

Alpenrose Celebrates 50th Anniversary

The iconic Vail restaurant, Alpenrose, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The charming Bavarian restaurant stands as a testament to five decades of excellence in hospitality. Located in Vail Village, Alpenrose offers a variety of authentic German and Austrian comfort dishes from Apfelstrudel to Zartes Kalbsgulasch in a cozy setting and one of the best patios in town.

New Japanese Restaurant at Grand Hyatt Vail

Makoto Vail, the newest restaurant from acclaimed Chef Makoto Okuwa, recently opened at the Grand Hyatt Vail. A master of modern Japanese cuisine, Chef Makoto offers a menu inspired by traditional Japanese cooking combined with his own innovative style, with a selection of both raw and cooked dishes. The beverage program, created by Eduard Dingler, features cocktails that highlight Japanese spirits and flavors along with an extensive selection of wine, sake, shochu, and Japanese whiskey. The restaurant features 110 seats with a design that honors the elegance and simplicity of Japanese interiors, while complementing Vail's stunning natural landscape.

New Shuttle Service for Goat Happy Hours and Trail Rides at The Vail Stables

This summer, enjoy a new shuttle service from the Vail Transportation Center to Vail Stables making it easier than ever to enjoy a unique array of Rocky Mountain activities. The Vail Stables offer a variety of picturesque trail rides through the stunning Rocky Mountains surrounding Vail. Additionally, visitors can unwind with goat yoga sessions and indulge in goat happy hours, both set against a backdrop of breathtaking Vail vistas. These activities provide an unparalleled opportunity to connect with nature and enjoy the company of inquisitive animals while relishing in the serene beauty of Vail.

Solaris Plaza Welcomes Wedding Celebrations

New this summer, Solaris Plaza will offer brides and grooms the opportunity to host their wedding ceremony on the Solaris Lawn. Nestled in the heart of Vail Village, the iconic scenes of the mountain town set the scene and serve as the perfect backdrop to any ceremony. Couples also can enjoy a full-service wedding experience with the opportunity to host their reception next door at Chasing Rabbits or Deca + Bol. Both locations have private event capabilities to accommodate any sized group with craft cocktails, delectable bites and customizable entertainment options.

Wake Up or Wind Down with the New Two Arrows Coffee Cart

The new Two Arrows Coffee Cart is the latest addition to Vail's private event scene. This charming mobile café caters exclusively to private events, offering a blend of artisanal craft coffee and cocktails.

Lodging Offers

Antlers at Vail Hotel "Picture Perfect" Package

Visitors can capture their love amid Vail's mountain grandeur with the new "Picture Perfect" summer stay-and-play package from Antlers at Vail hotel. Celebrate an engagement – or just shared special time together – with a photo shoot at the Eagle Valley location of choice with "Vail's Best Photographer"-winning Michael Rawlings. The romantic package also includes three nights in an Antlers at Vail condominium, welcome champagne or sparkling cider with charcuterie by Vail Chef Barry Robinson, a curated plein air dining experience with Picnic Vail, and all the darling fun of a Baby Goat Happy Hour. "Picture Perfect" is available June 1 – September 30, 2024, starting from $1,520 plus tax for a studio condominium, based on dates and availability.

Arrabelle at Vail Square's Early Summer Savings: Non-Refundable (Advance Purchase)

Enjoy up to 15 percent off at Arrabelle at Vail Square when you book 14 days in advance through Nov 30. Full payment is due at the time of booking, non-refundable and cannot be changed. Offer available for travel April 14 to Nov. 30. Minimum 14-day advance booking to stay at this location in the heart of Lionshead.

For more information on the destination's year-round visitor experience, lodging and more, please visit DiscoverVail.com.

There's no place like Vail for year-round recreation, outdoor pursuits and cultural experiences in the heart of the Colorado Rockies. Nestled at the foot of Vail Mountain just two hours west of Denver, Vail's fresh air, rugged beauty and charming pedestrian villages await visitors. Discover quaint Bavarian villages where outdoor activities abound and the performing arts flourish. Matching the incredible winter mountain experience, Vail from May through October is characterized by a rich culinary scene, family activities, world-class events and everything in between.

SOURCE Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council