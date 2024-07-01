Discover Unique Summer Treasures at Grasons Estate Sales

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Grasons, a leader in estate sale management, invites collectors and treasure seekers to explore an array of unique, summer-themed items available at their nationwide estate sales. From rare antiques to nostalgic memorabilia, Grasons provides an unparalleled opportunity to discover one-of-a-kind finds that add a touch of warmth and history to any collection.

"Our estate sales are treasure troves of unique items that resonate with summer," said Dave Dembinski, Vice President of Operations at Grasons. "Whether you're a seasoned collector or a casual enthusiast, our sales feature something special that can bring back memories of summer days past or enhance your seasonal decor."

This season, Grasons highlights several categories of summer finds, including vintage garden tools that harken back to the days of elaborate home gardens, antique picnic baskets perfect for a picturesque outing, and classic wooden outdoor games like croquet and horseshoes, which are as ready for display as they are for play.

For those interested in coastal decor, Grasons estate sales offer an array of maritime antiques, including ship wheels, vintage fishing nets, and nautical-themed artwork that can transform any space into a seaside getaway. Additionally, collectors of sports memorabilia will find a wealth of vintage surfboards and classic beach cruisers that celebrate the surf culture of yesteryears.

"The variety of items available at our estate sales ensures that every visit is a new adventure," added Dembinski. "Each item has a story to tell, and we are thrilled to offer these pieces of history to new owners who cherish them as much as their previous owners did."

As the summer season unfolds, Grasons continues to uphold its reputation for excellence by meticulously preparing each sale to ensure that all items are presented in the best possible light, providing an enjoyable and successful shopping experience for all attendees.

For those eager to embark on a treasure hunt this summer, visit www.grasons.com to find upcoming estate sales near you. Discover the joys of estate sale shopping and make your summer memorable with one-of-a-kind finds from Grasons.

About Grasons

Grasons, a member of Evive Brands, is the national leader in estate sale services, known for its high-quality, professional approach. Dedicated to exceptional customer service and detailed organization, Grasons ensures a rewarding experience for both sellers and buyers.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann at 602-739-8810 or [email protected]

SOURCE Gransons Co.