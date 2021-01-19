Discover Uniquely Custom Hardwood Flooring available Worldwide from PurezaWood

"We saw a gap in what other hardwood flooring companies offered," owner James Pureza said. "Homeowners want their homes to reflect their personalities. We're giving them the opportunity to customize their homes while providing high quality engineered hardwood flooring."

Customers begin with a French Oak base and from there can customize every aspect of their floors. Choose:

Width

Thickness (5/8" and 3/4" are the most popular)

Length (including fixed or random length)

Wear layer (up to 6mm for up to 7 refinishes)

Type of cut

Texture

Grading

Sheen

Finish (unfinished or prefinished).

For prefinished flooring, PurezaWood will work with you, sending samples until you find the perfect color for your home. They'll even create a completely unique finish color just for you! Or, if you already have the perfect color in mind, simply send PurezaWood a sample and they can match it. From start to finish, their team will work with you transparently, providing regular updates throughout the process.

PurezaWood's engineered hardwood flooring can be installed nearly anywhere—just another way to ensure your home is customized to your liking. Install in basements, condos, over radiant heat, and more. Engineered flooring is more durable than standard solid hardwood and thick wear layer options give customers the ability to refinish their flooring later on if their décor tastes change.

No matter where in the world you're located, PurezaWood can ship to you. The Chicago showroom "home base" takes orders for homes near and far due to their simple ordering process. Now, there are no boundaries to where you can install your custom flooring.

For the ultimate custom flooring experience wherever your home is being built or remodeled, choose PurezaWood and discover unmatched quality at an incredible price. Thanks to the fully customizable floor options, homeowners can finally create a space that is truly theirs, right down to the last floorboard.

