Discover Vistamar Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon - Syrah 2020 at TotalWine.com

We invite you to discover an exceptional wine: Vistamar Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon - Syrah, a unique blend of 60% Cabernet Sauvignon and 40% Syrah. This wine from the Maipo Valley, one of the most iconic regions of Chile, is the perfect representation of the area's quality and terroir.

The Gran Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon-Syrah from Viña Morandé has impressed experts with an average of 92 points in its last 6 vintages according to James Suckling. This wine stands out as one of the best in its category, showcasing remarkable character and complexity. It is the perfect choice for those seeking a unique, high-quality experience in every glass.

SANTIAGO, Chile, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The grapes used in the production of this wine come from the prestigious San Bernardo vineyards, located in the heart of the Maipo Valley, an area renowned for its clay-loam soils and cool, dry climate, providing an ideal terroir for high-quality red wines.

Vistamar Cabernet Sauvignon - Syrah presents a deep, intense violet color, with an aromatic profile offering delightful notes of dark chocolate and black cherries. On the palate, it stands out for its balanced acidity and elegant, velvety tannins, providing a smooth sensation and a long-lasting finish. This wine is perfect to enjoy at 16°C, paired with red meats, lamb, or aged cheeses, creating the ideal combination for special moments.

The vinification process begins with the manual harvest of carefully selected grapes, followed by fermentation and maturation for 16 months in French and American oak barrels, which impart exceptional complexity and structure.

Don't miss the chance to enjoy this magnificent wine. Visit TotalWine.com and make your purchase today. Vistamar Cabernet Sauvignon - Syrah invites you to discover the best of Chile in a glass.

Buy now at TotalWine.com https://www.totalwine.com/wine/red-wine/cabernet-sauvignon/vistamar-cabernet-syrah-gran-reserva/p/112473750?s=1108&igrules=true

SOURCE Morandé Wine Group