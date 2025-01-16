Discover Warwick's New Dining Gem: The Fed of Warwick Opens with Ribbon Cutting Celebration

WARWICK, N.Y., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're planning where to eat in Warwick, look no further than The Fed of Warwick, the village's newest dining destination. Offering an upscale casual bar and grill experience with a playful twist on Greek fusion cuisine, The Fed is located in the heart of Warwick's historic village in a beautifully restored bank building. The name "The Fed" is a clever nod to the building's banking history and its commitment to exceptional food.

The Fed of Warwick, 30 foot ceilings, art deco buildout, fun upscale dining experience Warwick, NY Greek inspired Pasta Santorini, The Fed of Warwick, Langostino over fresh pasta w/ Barrel aged Feta, unique Warwick restaurant experience.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on January 17th at 3:30pm at 30 Main Street, Warwick, NY 10990. The event will include town officials, media, and Warwick's own Michael Tzezailidis, owner of The Fed of Warwick and a seasoned restaurateur with a track record of success in Manhattan.

"In 2017, we came up for apple picking and said to ourselves, why are we driving all the way to Woodstock?" says Tzezailidis. "This area has fresh air, mountains, lakes, skiing, boutique shopping, excellent schools, and it's only 50 miles out of Manhattan. We fell in love with Warwick and knew it was perfect for our family and next venture."

The Fed of Warwick celebrates Tzezailidis' Greek heritage and the building's storied past. Diners will enjoy massive original vaults, soaring 30-foot ceilings, and an art deco aesthetic that bridges history and modern elegance.

The menu offers a creative twist on bar and grill classics with Greek fusion. Fresh pitas, Greek-inspired appetizers, curated wines, and craft cocktails set the stage for an unforgettable dining experience. Fresh pitas are made from scratch daily and served as a complimentary starter. Whether you're a local or a visitor, The Fed of Warwick promises to impress.

"This project has been a labor of love," Tzezailidis adds. "We wanted to honor the history of this building while offering a warm and inviting atmosphere for everyone who walks through our doors."

The ribbon-cutting event will feature hors d'oeuvres, cocktails, and the chance to tour the space. Local officials, community members, and media are invited to celebrate this exciting addition to Warwick's restaurant scene.

Event Details:

What: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for The Fed of Warwick

When: January 17th at 3:30pm

Where: 30 Main Street, Warwick NY 10990

For more information, please contact Jessica Lyn at (845) 990-7111 or [email protected].

About The Fed of Warwick:

The Fed of Warwick is an upscale casual bar and grill offering playful Greek-inspired fusion cuisine. Located in a historic former bank building, the restaurant seamlessly combines a rich architectural legacy with contemporary dining. Visit us at http://www.thefedofwarwick.com.

