Discover What Buffalo, Eagle, Coyote, and Bear Can Teach Businesses

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Medicine, by Michelle Epiphany Prosser, is the first team-building book to draw upon the wisdom of the Native American tradition to develop a philosophy and tools for strengthening teams. The book focuses on the life force of a team and how to understand and nurture it.

"This book is for leaders who work in organizations that value collaborative teams," says Prosser. "It focuses on how teams progress through the stages of the Medicine Wheel (similar to forming, storming, norming, and performing) and the key concepts of working together in a Sacred Circle." Readers will learn how:

Teams cycle through distinct stages of growth that align with the four directions of the Medicine Wheel. Readers will discover how to use the Wheel for team building – a powerful tool for transforming organizations.

The Native American concept of leadership in a Sacred Circle is similar to servant leadership. The book provides tools to help readers create a Sacred Circle and an assessment to assist them in identifying areas to focus on to strengthen their teams.

Teams will also learn how to use a Sacred Contract, where each team member will agree to operate in a safe environment, contribute creatively, be accountable, and act respectfully.

Team Medicine not only helps readers build strong teams but also helps them create a powerful team culture. Team members can read the book as part of their team meetings and together discuss its ideas. Each chapter starts with a fable that illustrates team concepts and ends with exercises and a team story.

Prosser writes with an engaging style, offering inspirational stories and practical exercises to help readers develop a team into a healthy, high-performing, self-directed circle, where members are honored for what they bring to the whole. Team leaders and team members will learn a coaching approach to team-building that will help their organizations create an effective team culture.

Team Medicine is available now. The 284-page book is published by Maven House Press in paperback ($24.95) and e-book ($16.99) formats. More information can be found at http://mavenhousepress.com/our-books/team-medicine/.

About the Author

Michelle Prosser is Director of Talent Development for the Virginia Housing Development Authority and President of Energy Focus Coaching & Consulting. Previously Prosser served as Assistant Vice President, Learning Manager for Union Bank and Director of Employee Development & Engagement for Lumos Networks. She is a trained corporate coach and has an MA in communication studies from the University of Virginia. Prosser has worked extensively with executives and teams. She has spent a lifetime studying Native American concepts.

About Maven House Press

Maven House is an independent publisher of books that inspire people to use business as a force for good, books that challenge conventional thinking, introduce new ideas, offer practical advice, and illuminate paths to greatness. Maven House titles are distributed worldwide by Publishers Group West/Ingram. For more information visit mavenhousepress.com.

