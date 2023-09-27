Discover Xpluswear Halloween Costumes for Plus Size Women

News provided by

Xpluswear

27 Sep, 2023, 14:08 ET

HONG KONG, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xpluswear truly understands the excitement and joy that Halloween brings to people of all ages. With their carefully curated Halloween collection, they strive to create an unforgettable and immersive experience for their customers during this festive season. Their Halloween collection boasts a wide array of costumes, catering to a diverse range of preferences and interests. Whether customers are avid fans of popular movies or TV shows, admirers of iconic characters from fairy tales, or simply appreciate creatively designed costumes, Xpluswear has something to delight every taste.

Continue Reading
Halloween Crazy Sale Banner
Halloween Crazy Sale Banner
Xpluswear’s plus size Ursula costume
Xpluswear’s plus size Ursula costume
Xpluswear's plus size Poison Ivy costume
Xpluswear's plus size Poison Ivy costume

The feedback from Xpluswear's customers has been overwhelmingly positive. They enthusiastically express that these costumes provide everything they need to achieve a spooky, fun, or unique look. With Xpluswear's impressive Halloween costumes, customers will fully embrace the haunting spirit of the holiday and have the confidence to capture attention on this special night.

Xpluswear's plus size Ursula costume is the standout piece in Xpluswear's Halloween collection. It features a captivating long-sleeve dress and an inflatable tentacle. When customers show up in this terrifying and attention-grabbing costume, it's hard not to cause a stir. Additionally, to make things more convenient for customers, Xpluswear offers the option to purchase the white wig as an extra accessory.

Xpluswear's plus size Queen of Hearts costume is highly sought after by customers. It exudes a regal and timeless vibe that not only boosts the wearer's confidence but also empowers them. To complete the queen look, many customers opt to purchase the costume with a crown from Xpluswear, adding the perfect finishing touch to the ensemble.

Xpluswear's plus size inflatable pumpkin costume has captured the hearts of many customers with its adorable and humorous appeal. Customers believe that wearing this costume will make them the life of the party on Halloween, and its cute and funny appearance will undoubtedly help them gather more candy during the trick-or-treat festivities.

Xpluswear's plus size Little Red Riding Hood costume is one of customers' favorites. Its lace-up design adds a modern and stylish touch to the outfit, making the wearer look more attractive and feminine. This costume is easily recognizable and has the power to evoke cherished childhood memories, while also creating a whimsical and fantastical atmosphere for Halloween.

Xpluswear's plus size Poison Ivy costume, embellished with sequins and ivy leaves, is especially popular among fans of DC comics. Dressing up as this supervillain is a way for them to show their love for the character and the world of DC comics. Many customers can't wait to wear this costume and slay on Halloween night.

Xpluswear has an amazing Halloween offer for all costume lovers. From September 28th to October 7th, Xpluswear is having a fantastic sale where customers can enjoy up to 80% off. To take advantage of the discount, just enter the coupon code "HL25" during the purchase. Additionally, for orders valued over $79, customers will have the delightful opportunity to receive free gifts.

Xpluswear is not just go-to destination for Halloween costumes. It's a renowned global plus size clothing brand that specializes in providing an extensive range of plus size clothing, including dresses, jumpsuits, two-piece pant sets, and more. Their clothing has a profound impact on plus size women, not only enhancing their appearance but also empowering them with a newfound sense of confidence. With approximately ten million website visits and millions of products purchased each year, Xpluswear has gained a loyal customer base. Customers have been singing their praises, stating that Xpluswear consistently delivers what they desire most: fashionable and affordable clothing.

For business cooperation, please contact: [email protected] 

SOURCE Xpluswear

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.