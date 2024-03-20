Discover Your Backyarding Personality Type to "Yard Your Way" This Spring

The TurfMutt Foundation offers advice for homing in on your personal yard style

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring and backyarding – the act of doing indoor activities such as dining, working, entertaining, and exercising in our own backyards – go hand in hand. As homeowners prepare to create the yard of their dreams this spring, the TurfMutt Foundation, which celebrates 15 years in 2024 teaching families how to save the planet one yard at a time, encourages them to start by identifying their backyarding personality type.

"Create an outdoor area that reflects your unique personality and style while supporting the things you like to do," Post this “Knowing your backyarding personality type can help you be better prepared to craft a yard that is not only beautiful but is also purposeful and specifically suited to how you backyard,” says Kris Kiser, President & CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation. “There really are no rules; Create an outdoor area that reflects your unique personality and style while supporting the things you like to do in your green space.” TurfMutt Foundation logo (PRNewsfoto/TurfMutt Foundation)

Here are TurfMutt's backyarding personality types to help inspire you to "yard your way" this spring:

Outdoor Athlete: Likes to stay active in the fresh air.

The Outdoor Athlete's gold medal backyard might include a strip of grass for running sprints, built-in outdoor fitness equipment, or even a lap pool to channel your inner Michael Phelps .

Nature Lover: Favorite thing is watching birds and backyard wildlife.

The perfect backyard for Nature Lovers will feature native plants in bright colors that bloom year-round to attract, feed, and shelter pollinators and backyard wildlife. The Nature Lover will also need to find the perfect perch for backyard wildlife viewing.

Work from Home Pro: Seals business deals in the sunshine.

A quiet corner of the yard complete with seating and shade (and a strong Wi-Fi signal) is the start to a beautiful and functional outdoor office. Other creature comforts like an outdoor heater, string lights, curtains, a warm rug, or even a semi-enclosed patio can enhance the space.

Landscaper: Makes neighbors green with yard envy.

Put the right plant in the right place so your yard is always thriving and consult the USDA Plant Hardiness Zone Map to find plants that will do well in your location with minimal input. Having the right outdoor power equipment is key to success for Landscapers, who know when to call in the professionals to help with their backyarding to-dos.

Entertainer Extraordinaire: Loves nothing more than treating great friends to delicious burgers in the backyard.

Ambiance is everything for this backyarder. String some lights, build a fire pit or fireplace, and even create an outdoor kitchen if the budget allows. Patio furniture and outdoor seating with comfortable cushions are a must, and colorful flowers in pots add a just-right touch.

Zen Master: Wants an outdoor space to relax and unwind.

A hammock strung between a couple of shade trees, a soothing water feature that also beckons backyard birds, and simple, manicured plantings are just a few ways to create a peaceful setting outside.

Kid Zone Creator: "Fun" is your middle name, and creating kid space is the name of the game.

Safe space that lures kids away from their screens and into the great outdoors right outside your home begins with a large patch of turfgrass, perfect for sports practice, cornhole, or pitching a tent. Trees are great for zip lines, treehouses, and swings. You can even plant a garden to teach kids about the origins of the food we eat.

Pet Pamperer: Designs their yard as a pet sanctuary.

Who needs a dog park when you have a pet playground in your own backyard? Hardy turfgrass, sturdy plants, lots of shade trees, and shrubs that naturally section off pet "business" areas from the rest of the yard are some of the features you may want to consider. (Be sure to select non-toxic plants that are safe for pets.) Go all out with a splash pool or a sandbox for digging.

