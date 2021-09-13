Discover Your New Favorite Wine from Côtes de Bordeaux at New York City Retailers this September and October

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home to some of Bordeaux's most exciting yet approachable wines, Côtes de Bordeaux is making a splash in New York City with free tastings and promotions at retailers this September and October.

Sustainably-focused family producers and a crop of young winemakers with a thoroughly modern attitude give this historic region and its sunny hillside slopes the nickname "Bordeaux in Blue Jeans." Contento Sommelier Yannick Benjamin is a fan. "In Côtes de Bordeaux, you get high quality at very reasonable prices. The wines are complex, generous and pleasurable," he shared.

Côtes de Bordeaux reds blend Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon and are lively, food-friendly and ready for dinner any night of the week. You'll also find some crisp, dry whites on the shelves. Look for bottles labeled: Côtes de Bordeaux, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux, Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Francs Côtes de Bordeaux, and Sainte-Foy Côtes de Bordeaux.

Get ready for fall sipping with Côtes de Bordeaux! Visit tastethecotes.com for more information.

