Discover Your Perfect Home on Match Day with The Hiatus by My Place Group Post this

For those seeking a more upscale and modern living experience, Beachwood is the ideal option. With its proximity to Downtown Cleveland and a wealth of amenities, The Hiatus, located at 3800 Park East Drive in Beachwood, offers the epitome of luxury living in a bustling urban environment.

The Hiatus proudly showcases an array of luxury amenities and modern wellness features tailored to meet the diverse needs of medical professionals. From a rooftop lounge, to a fitness studio, to steam rooms and saunas, to a co-working space with private offices, and even an outdoor pool, our communities offer an unparalleled array of perks designed to enhance your living experience.

"As one of the highest-ranked management companies in Cleveland, My Place Group, and The Hiatus, is committed to providing exceptional service and quality living spaces for our residents," said Svetlana Kertesz, COO of My Place Group. "We understand the importance of finding the perfect home, especially during significant milestones like Match Day, and we're here to help make that transition as seamless as possible at The Hiatus."

With limited availability, now is the time to secure your dream home at The Hiatus. Contact our leasing office today at 216.333.6321 or email us at [email protected] to schedule a virtual or in-person tour and take advantage of our exclusive March Match Day Specials.

About My Place Group:

My Place Group is a premier real estate management company specializing in luxury apartment communities in Cleveland, Ohio. Committed to excellence, we pride ourselves on providing superior living spaces and unparalleled customer service to our residents.

SOURCE My Place Group