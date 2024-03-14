Discover Your Perfect Home on Match Day with The Hiatus by My Place Group

CLEVELAND, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the anticipation builds for Match Day, My Place Group stands ready to assist new residents and fellows in finding their ideal home in the vibrant city of Cleveland.

Match Day marks a pivotal moment in the lives of medical professionals, where decisions made will shape their careers and lives for years to come. Once the exhilaration of matching with esteemed institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic, Metro Health, or University Hospitals settles, the next crucial step is securing a place to call home.

For those seeking a more upscale and modern living experience, Beachwood is the ideal option. With its proximity to Downtown Cleveland and a wealth of amenities, The Hiatus, located at 3800 Park East Drive in Beachwood, offers the epitome of luxury living in a bustling urban environment.

The Hiatus proudly showcases an array of luxury amenities and modern wellness features tailored to meet the diverse needs of medical professionals. From a rooftop lounge, to a fitness studio, to steam rooms and saunas, to a co-working space with private offices, and even an outdoor pool, our communities offer an unparalleled array of perks designed to enhance your living experience.

"As one of the highest-ranked management companies in Cleveland, My Place Group, and The Hiatus, is committed to providing exceptional service and quality living spaces for our residents," said Svetlana Kertesz, COO of My Place Group. "We understand the importance of finding the perfect home, especially during significant milestones like Match Day, and we're here to help make that transition as seamless as possible at The Hiatus."

With limited availability, now is the time to secure your dream home at The Hiatus. Contact our leasing office today at 216.333.6321 or email us at [email protected] to schedule a virtual or in-person tour and take advantage of our exclusive March Match Day Specials.

My Place Group is a premier real estate management company specializing in luxury apartment communities in Cleveland, Ohio. Committed to excellence, we pride ourselves on providing superior living spaces and unparalleled customer service to our residents.

