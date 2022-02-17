SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the world's greatest innovations have been the byproduct of passion, and purpose, and created with an overwhelming mission to serve the greater good. The Founder of Omnivear, the world's first bluetooth audio smart glasses with augmented frames, is no exception. While cycling to Nepal for a meditation trip, Alex's friend was badly injured due to wearing bluetooth headphones while cycling which limited his awareness of his surroundings. Determined to find a safer way to listen to music while cycling, Alex began laying the groundwork on what would become the world's most innovative smart glasses.

Discovering a New World: How One Man’s Passion for Cycling Inspired Omnivear, the World’s First Smart Glasses with Augmented Frames

Modern problems require modern solutions. Alex began brainstorming solutions for wearable e-devices that could allow users to enjoy music, while simultaneously limiting safety incidents while cycling. While in Nepal, Alex also noticed that most people there must wear sunglasses due to the reflection of the snow. Fusing the two concepts into one, Alex envisioned new, innovative, multifunctional smart glasses to change the face of safety, technology, fashion, and comfort in one sleek cutting-edge product.

Thus Omnivear's groundbreaking bluetooth audio smart glasses were born. Unlike any product on the market, Omnivear's smart glasses feature a lightweight wearable design engineered to optimize your listening experience while providing the ultimate wear-all-day glasses to be used for any occasion.

Whether cycling, working, walking, working out, or even doing chores around the house, Omnivear empowers users to create their own background music, without compromising comfort or safety. Made from state of the art pliable memory metal with a nano-silver antibacterial solution, Omnivear's metal frames offer full flexibility to fit faces of all shapes and sizes, and come equipped with four different kinds of lenses:

A Pair of Glasses with Blue Light Blocking Lenses

UVA/B blocking polarized sunglasses Augmented Frames

3D Film Auto Focus Augmented Frames

Night Vision Augmented Frames

"We've engineered the most advanced, sophisticated Bluetooth 5.1 technology into every pair of Omnivear glasses. So that you can let the music flow in the background, and with our revolutionary over-the-ear speaker technology, you can wear them without causing damage to your ears or hearing. Whether you are driving, running, cycling, walking the dog, or watching your children play in the park, you can always enjoy music while paying attention to what's happening around you!"

Omnivear frames easily enable one to snap UVA/B blocking polarized sunglasses frames over any transparent lenses, without the hassle of taking off prescription lenses first. For the billions of myopia people around the world, Omnivear is super friendly solution. Omnivear's original lenses can be conveniently replaced with prescription lenses in any optical stores. Traditionally, myopia people have had to pay high costs to have more than one sunglass combined with prescription lenses. Through Omnivear, myopia people can save more to have their different stylish Snap-On sunglasses frames at a relatively affordable cost.

Through proof of concept, dedication to innovation, and unwavering commitment to bridging the gap between safety and bluetooth devices, Alex's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with Omnivear's bluetooth audio smart glasses.

To learn more about Omnivear, please visit: https://www.omnivear.com/

About Omnivear

Omnivear is the world's first bluetooth audio smart sunglasses with augmented frames made from memory metal. Founded in September 2021 Omnivear is made from state-of-the-art pliable memory metal with a nano-silver antibacterial solution to ensure top-tier quality and optimal comfort. Designed to change the future of music, comfort, Omnivear is engineered with directional audio capability, a 0.8W speaker, a built-in microphone, and a high-powered 80mAh battery, allowing users to create their own background music anywhere they go. Omnivear frames fit faces of any shape, hold a secure fit to create a smooth transition from day to night, and include magnetic snap-on replaceable lenses for every occasion.

