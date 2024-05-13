DiscoverU Health Launches "Bridging Health Equity - A Call to Minority Businesses" Campaign

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscoverU Health, a pioneering concierge medicine practice led by a commitment to minority health, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest initiative, "Bridging Health Equity by 2025 - A Call to Minority Businesses". This campaign seeks to empower minority business owners in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area through enhanced access to healthcare services, promoting both economic vitality and community health.

DiscoverU Health, founded in 2018 by Pamgrace Gachenge, is driven by a profound connection to the community's heart and soul. Inspired by the founder's late mother, Cecily, who was both a dedicated nurse and a vibrant entrepreneur, DiscoverU Health embodies her spirit of tireless service and entrepreneurial zeal. Cecily's legacy illustrates the vital intersection of economic pursuit and health, highlighting the often-overlooked health sacrifices made by minority entrepreneurs.

"Our initiative recognizes the dual importance of this month, celebrating both National Women's Health Week and Small Business Month," said Pamgrace Gachenge, Founder of DiscoverU Health. "It's about honoring the legacy of those like my mother, who have paved the way for minority entrepreneurs and healthcare professionals alike."

According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, minority entrepreneurs generate nearly $2 trillion in revenue annually, employing nearly half of the U.S. workforce and generating two-thirds of new jobs. Despite their critical contributions to the economy, these entrepreneurs face significant barriers, including disparities in healthcare access and economic opportunities. The "Bridging Health Equity by 2025" campaign aims to address these challenges by partnering with 500 minority-owned businesses in the DMV area to serve 50,000 employees and residents.

"We stand at a crucial juncture where healthcare and economic empowerment intersect. By providing comprehensive health solutions to minority business owners, we not only foster a healthier community but also ignite a broader social change," added Pamgrace Gachenge.

Minority-owned businesses, recently recognized as "emerging majority businesses," are a burgeoning force in the U.S. economy. Latinos, Asian Americans, and African Americans are at the forefront of this entrepreneurial wave, with African American women notably leading in business creation growth.

Join DiscoverU Health in its mission to create healthier communities and enhance economic opportunities for minority business owners. Sign up today and be part of a movement towards a more equitable future.

For further information, please contact:

DiscoverU Health

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 301-363-9233

Website: http://discoveruhealth.net

SOURCE DiscoverU Health