Discovery Americas and KidZania Announce Strategic Partnership

MEXICO CITY, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Americas, the Mexico-focused private equity fund manager, together with KidZania, the global edutainment company, today announced the formation of a strategic partnership in which Discovery will become a minority shareholder in KidZania as of the 21st of April 2021.

Discovery Americas is one of the pioneers of private equity in Mexico, with a 20-year track record of investing in high growth companies across a wide range of industries, including transportation & logistics, education, financial services, and healthcare. As an experienced investor with a demonstrated track record of success, Discovery Americas is the ideal partner to support KidZania as it continues to uplift and inspire children and families around the world.

KidZania is a Mexican company with global reach. The company has been operating in the edutainment space since its founding over two decades ago, and currently operates 27 locations, with 10 more under development, in 22 countries around the world. KidZania has received over 85 million visitors in its history.

Discovery Americas' investment in KidZania will enable KidZania to execute on the following key growth initiatives:

Implement KidZania 4.0 in the company's owned facilities in Mexico and the UK

The KidZania 4.0 operating model includes innovations such as: New professions and activities in which parents can participate, a special area for children ages 1 to 4, as well as the incorporation of technological innovations which will enrich the KidZania experience for both visitors and staff

After the extraordinary results of the KidZania 4.0 redesign at the KidZania Santa Fe location, the company´s Cuicuilco, Monterrey , Guadalajara and London locations will be upgraded to the KidZania 4.0 standards and experience.

Accelerate the implementation and roll-out of KidZania 5.0

KidZania 5.0 is the latest evolution of the KidZania model, reflecting recent changes in society and the environment. With KidZania 5.0, KidZania expands beyond the four walls of its centers, putting sustainability at the center of its activities, building purpose-driven partnerships, and showing children the world as it should be.

Advance the development of Kinezis

Kinezis is a new concept which brings together elements of wellness and entertainment to deliver a captivating and immersive experience for the whole family. Kinezis is currently under construction at the Mundo E shopping center in the north of Mexico City , with a launch date currently set for the second quarter of 2022.

With the initiatives outlined above, KidZania advances its strategy of global growth, driven by a commitment to continuous innovation and development.

For Discovery Americas, the KidZania investment represents an important milestone in the firm's history as an investor in iconic Mexican companies. Discovery believes its investment in KidZania holds the promise of delivering attractive returns to its stakeholders, as well as generating positive social impact around the world.

Harry Krensky, Managing Partner of Discovery Americas, said: "Discovery Americas is excited to partner with and invest in visionary entrepreneur Xavier Lopez Ancona and his extraordinary management team at KidZania. We hope we can play an important role in helping them grow and expand their vision of helping children get ready for a better world."

Xavier Lopez Ancona, CEO of KidZania, mentioned: "After 21 years of growth, KidZania is entering an exciting new phase of global expansion. Discovery is the ideal partner for us as we continue to scale our innovative edutainment platform across the world. Discovery shares our vision as well as our values and believes – just as we do – that children are our future. I am excited about working closely with Discovery Americas to take KidZania to new heights going forward."

About Discovery Americas

Discovery Americas is a leading Mexico-focused private equity fund manager, with a 20-year track record of investing in high growth companies across a wide range of industries. With over $1 billion in assets under management and committed capital, Discovery partners with entrepreneurs and executive teams to build category-leading companies pursuing local and global market opportunities. Representative investments include Traxion, a publicly-traded transportation & logistics company; Volaris, a leading Mexican low-cost airline which trades on the New York Stock Exchange; MasAir, a leading cargo airline operating throughout Latin America and the world; Merited, a network of world-class K-12 schools operating throughout Mexico; and several other investments in the financial services, healthcare, and education sectors.

About KidZania

KidZania is an interactive kids' city combining inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play for children 1-14. Kids independently explore a kid-sized city with over 100 exciting careers. Each ultra-realistic experience is designed to empower kids, giving them the confidence to be their best selves, and inspiration to be great global citizens. With 27 locations and 10 more under development in markets such as the United States, South Africa, Jordan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and more, KidZania is one of the most inventive and fast-growing global learning and entertainment brands in the world.

KidZania, Inc., headquartered in Mexico, was founded in 1997, opened its first center in 1999, and is privately held. For more information about KidZania, visit kidzania.com, follow us at facebook.com/KidZaniaOfficial, or on twitter at @KidZania.

