Discovery Behavioral Health announces the opening of Horizon Hills, a residential treatment center in Malibu for substance use disorder offering luxury accommodations for treatment and medically-assisted detox

New facility overlooking the Pacific Ocean is part of DBH's Cliffside Malibu brand of rehab

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, Inc., an expanding network of evidence-based mental health, substance use and eating disorder treatment centers announces the opening of its latest residential facility, Horizon Hills, located in the Los Angeles beachside community of Malibu.

The new center offers medically assisted detox (MAT) and is part of DBH's Cliffside Malibu brand of luxury residential treatment centers, which also includes Sunset Malibu and Big Horizon properties. Cliffside Malibu is internationally known for its innovative, evidence-based treatment for alcohol and drug addiction.

Horizon Hills offers on-site chefs to prepare healthy, delicious meals designed to meet patients' individual dietary needs and preferences; large, distinctively appointed rooms with ocean views, and a host of stress reduction, relaxation, and healing power techniques, including massage, yoga and acupuncture. In addition to beautifully appointed private rooms, a private casita is available, complete with living room, bedroom, kitchen, laundry and 180-degree ocean views for those who desire a heightened level of privacy and luxury.

"We provide patients the opportunity to experience the ultimate in self-care to enhance their body and spirit, while at the same time providing them with the latest in evidence-based treatment," says Kelly Stephenson, CEO of the Cliffside Malibu centers.

For more information, visit Cliffside's Horizon Hills website.

ATTENTION NEWS MEDIA: Tours of Horizon Hills are available on request. An open house will be held on Thurs., July 20. For more information, contact Greg Ptacek, DBH communications, 323-841-8002 or [email protected].

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Everyone deserves a happy, rewarding life. That's why Discovery Behavioral Health makes evidence-based, outcome-driven healthcare accessible and affordable. With a full continuum of care, we can offer the right treatment at the right time for those struggling with mental health, substance use or eating disorders. We continue to expand access to care by being in network with 100 payers and other managed care organizations and through our growing network of treatment centers nationwide. Because when quality behavioral healthcare is within reach, so is happiness.

Media Contact :

Greg Ptacek

Communications

Discovery Behavioral Health

[email protected]

323-841-8002

SOURCE Discovery Behavioral Health