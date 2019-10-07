Discovery Behavioral Health Opens New Center in Austin For Adolescent and Adult Mental Health Services

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Behavioral Health, a leading nationwide provider of behavioral health services, has opened a new center in Austin, TX. Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program will offer treatment for all major mental health disorders. The center, located in downtown Austin, is now accepting clients for enrollment in its Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program.

Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program is an intensive, outpatient program offering personalized, evidence-based, gender-inclusive and gender-specific treatment for mental health, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder trauma, self-harm and adoption or attachment issues. The center is dedicated exclusively to mental health issues for adults and adolescents.

"There's a significant need in the greater Austin area as well as nationwide for programs that focus on mental health. Many programs combine individuals dealing with substance abuse with those dealing with purely mental health issues – we keep those populations completely separated because they require different treatment protocols," says Amy Brown, M.A., President of Discovery Behavioral Health's Mental Health Division.

According to the latest statistics available from the National Institutes of Health, about 1 in 5 Americans experience a mental illness with 1 in 25 experiencing a serious mental health disorder. For youth aged 6-17, 1 in 6 experience mental illness, and suicide has become the second leading cause of death among people aged 10-34.

In addition to mental health services, the center provides academic, experiential and family centered programs. "This is a comprehensive, well-rounded program that prepares adolescents for success in the classroom. The academic curriculum can be supplemented with complementary activities, including art, music and meditation. Families are carefully integrated throughout the recovery process, and provided support and clinical guidance," says Alexia Mowry, Director of Clinical Outreach.

Medication management is by board-certified psychiatrists, and includes individual sessions, medication education, psychopharmacology groups, and collaboration with families and outpatient providers.

For more information about Discovery Mood & Anxiety Program: https://discoverymood.com

About Discovery Behavioral Health

Discovery Behavioral Health is an in-network, leading U.S. healthcare provider in the evidence-based treatment of substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders. It offers residential, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient care for teens and adults. The company was established in 1998 and is headquartered in Orange County, California. More: https://discoverybehavioralhealth.com

